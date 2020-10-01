Pirates of the Week: Sept. 24-30

Crookston Times

Boys' soccer: seniors Kaleb Thingelstad and Nolan Dans

Coach Lon Boike: "Kaleb is a very athletic goalie, quick, and has two shutouts on the season. Nolan is an extremely hard worker on defense and an excellent player helping protect our goalie. Both goalies are seniors and play multiple sports for the Pirates!"

Girls' soccer: senior Joslynn Leach and eighth-grader Maddie Harbott

Coach Sarah Reese: "Both are quiet, poised, hard workers on the field. Maddie plays end line to end line in her outside mid role. She makes great runs off the ball, and if she loses the ball, she’s right on it to get it back. Joslynn in the center midfield sees the whole field well with great ball distribution. She is solid and reliable in the middle.”

Girls' swimming: eighth-grader Naomi Olson

Coach Marley Melbye: “Naomi has had great success this season so far. She has found her pace and stride in swimming the 200 and 500 freestyle. Naomi is hardworking, dedicated and willing to put the work in to drive herself to some major time drops already this season. Naomi has also been forced to step up in numerous ways taking on events that she hasn’t swam before and stepping into the “A” relays and not missing a beat. We appreciate Naomi’s dedication to each practice and set and leading by example for her team. We are excited to see Naomi’s continued improvement and success as the season progresses.”

Girls' tennis: junior Hayden Winjum and freshman Emma Gunderson

Coach Cody Brekken: “Hayden has played No. 1 and No. 2 singles for the Pirates this year. She has been a workhorse on the court and it shows in her record this year at 7-1. She can track down any ball hit her way and hits very consistently to wear out her opponents."

"Emma has played No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. Emma’s very smart with her shots and puts them in the perfect place to win points. This is especially important in doubles. This, paired with her ability to keep an even head throughout a match, has allowed her to go 7-3 this year.”

