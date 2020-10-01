MSHSL approves winter sports start date, season lengths

The Minnesota State High School League approved a "maximized winter season" calendar at its most recent board meeting Thursday morning, finalizing start dates and season lengths for boys' and girls' basketball, boys' and girls' hockey, dance and wrestling.

Under this calendar, dance will start on Nov. 9, boys' hockey and boys' basketball on Nov. 23, wrestling and girls' hockey on Nov. 30 and girls' basketball on Dec. 7.

The calendar entails a 30 percent reduction in contests in every sport, with a limit of two contests per week (the last two weeks of the season allow for three in case schools need to make up contests due to COVID-19-related postponement).

This means basketball will play 18 games in 17 weeks, hockey will play 18 games in 16 weeks, wrestling will have 16 competitions in 14 weeks and dance will have 11 in 15 weeks.

There will be no invites or tournaments. Wrestling and dance will be allowed to hold tri-team meets at most.

Postseason competition for winter sports was not discussed.

The MSHSL board also voted 10-8 against post-section play for fall sports, meaning that fall sports will conclude with section championships. The proposed post-section competition was a one-game regional championship consisting of the Section 1 winner vs. the Section 2 winner, 3 vs. 4, 5 vs. 6 and 7 vs. 8.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.