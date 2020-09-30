Pirates drop meet at Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River

Crookston girls' swimming traveled to Warroad on Tuesday to take on Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River for the second time this year.

The Pirates fell, 115-52, dropping their seventh dual meet of the season.

Highlights of the night for Crookston included four first-place finishes — two from Mackenzie Aamoth and one apiece from Claire Oman and Madison Hoiland, who was competing for the first time since Sept. 11 at Grand Forks Central.

Aamoth won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:27.30 for an eight-second victory and the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:16.65.

Oman won the 200-yard IM at 2:53.33 — two seconds faster than her seed time — and Hoiland won the 100-yard breaststroke by five seconds (1:18.31).

Oman also finished third in the 500-yard freestyle. Naomi Olson (200-yard freestyle) and Victoria Proulx (100-yard freestyle) were the other third-place finishers for Crookston.

The relay team of Aamoth, Olson, Oman and Proulx finished second in both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle.

UP NEXT: The Pirates go on the road to take on Thief River Falls at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Mackenzie Aamoth, Claire Oman, Naomi Olson and Victoria Proulx second (2:29.17), Elizabeth Helgeson, Lucy Smith, Libby Salentine and Chloe Boll fourth (3:10.31)

200-yard freestyle relay: Victoria Proulx, Naomi Olson, Mackenzie Aamoth and Claire Oman second (2:09.49), Elizabeth Helgeson, Lucy Smith, Libby Salentine and Chloe Boll fourth (2:50.45)

Chloe Boll: fifth in 200-yard freestyle (2:59.77), sixth in 500-yard freestyle (8:01.38)

Claire Oman: first in 200-yard IM (2:53.33), third in 500-yard freestyle (7:07.03)

Elizabeth Helgeson: sixth in 100-yard freestyle (1:43.83), sixth in 100-yard backstroke (1:47.98)

Grace Meiner: fifth in 100-yard butterfly (2:17.83), sixth in 100-yard breaststroke (2:24.93)

Libby Salentine: fourth in 100-yard freestyle (1:31.84), fifth in 100-yard backstroke (1:39.79)

Lucy Smith: fifth in 50-yard freestyle (46.77), fifth in 100-yard breaststroke (2:07.98)

Madison Hoiland: first in 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.31)

Mackenzie Aamoth: first in 100-yard butterfly (1:27.30), first in 100-yard backstroke (1:16.65)

Mya Bower: sixth in 50-yard freestyle (57.11), third in JV 100-yard backstroke (2:36.61)

Naomi Olson: third in 200-yard freestyle (2:43.63), fourth in 500-yard freestyle (7:29.58)

Victoria Proulx: third in 100-yard freestyle (1:12.68), fourth in 50-yard freestyle (32.42)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.