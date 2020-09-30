Crookston finishes regular season with 4-0 win at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley

Crookston girls' soccer ended its regular season much like it began it.

The Pirates routed Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena, 4-0, in Walker on Tuesday afternoon, getting two goals from Kenze Epema and a three-save shutout by Reese Swanson.

Epema scored her goals within seven minutes of each other. In the 19th minute, she took a breakaway and fired a shot into the lower left corner. Her second goal took place in a similar fashion.

"Everyone can see Kenze's strong technical ability," said Crookston coach Sarah Reese. "What they don't always see is her team-spirited nature — distributing the ball to teammates when she could take it herself, leadership, being controlled and poised on and off the field. She gives 100 percent to everything she does."

Olivia Huck made it 3-0 in the 66th minute with her first varsity goal, a strike off a direct free kick from 25 yards away. Nine minutes later, Cassie Solheim beat the Wolves' keeper with a shot top-left corner from inside the penalty box.

With Tuesday being the Pirates' final regular-season game, Reese praised the team's seniors — Epema, Danielle Haake, Joslynn Leach and manager Jasmine Haglund — calling them a "delight to be around."

In particular, Reese credited Leach with an under-the-radar, but consistent season and Haake for making aggressive, good decisions with the ball.

UP NEXT: The Pirates will now wait for their matchup in the first round of the Section 8A playoffs. The tournament is set to begin Monday, Oct. 12.

SCORING

19:00: Kenze Epema (Crookston)

26:00: Kenze Epema (Crookston)

66:00: Olivia Huck (Crookston)

75:00: Cassie Solheim (Crookston)

GOALKEEPING:

Crookston: Reese Swanson 3 saves (3 first half)

W-H-A: Brooke Vinkemeier 16 saves (7 first half, 9 second half)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.