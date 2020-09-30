Pirates shut out Hillcrest Lutheran, 3-0, for second time this season

On Monday, Crookston boys' soccer coach Lon Boike rattled off the things his Pirates would need to do if they hoped to earn a pivotal section win at Hillcrest Lutheran the next day.

Take advantage of Noah Kiel and Jacob Miller's speed up top. Play sound defense. Get strong goaltending from Kaleb Thingelstad.

Check, check and check.

The Pirates took down the Comets, 3-0, on Tuesday in Fergus Falls for their second win of the season, and second over Hillcrest, following a win by the same score on Sept. 10 in Crookston.

With the Section 8A playoffs approaching, though, Tuesday's contest stood out as more significant than the first. In fact, Crookston (2-7) had been talking about it for the previous couple weeks.

"I believe that we played with a lot of confidence," Boike said. "The players knew how important this match was."

The Pirates started the scoring in the 10th minute when Miller headed home a pass from Kiel — in the process becoming the first Pirate other than Kiel to score a goal this season.

Later, Kiel got on the board himself. His first goal came in the 53rd minute off an assist by Jack Garmen. His second, and sixth of the season, came seven minutes later, unassisted.

Boike thought that Crookston's defense played well, as did Thingelstad, who earned his second career shutout by making eight saves. He also applauded the Pirates' effort in winning their third game in four days, following losses to Fargo North and Grand Forks Red River on Sept. 26 and 28, respectively.

"I felt our conditioning was good, and that we got some excellent play from the bench," Boike said.

UP NEXT: Crookston will close out its regular season at home on Tuesday, Oct. 6 with a game against East Grand Forks. The Green Wave (5-2-1) beat the Pirates, 4-0, on Sept. 3.

SCORING

10:00: Jacob Miller (Crookston) assist Noah Kiel

53:00: Noah Kiel (Crookston) assist Jack Garmen

60:00: Noah Kiel (Crookston)

GOALKEEPING

Crookston: Kaleb Thingelstad 8 saves (4 first half, 4 second)

Hillcrest: Matthew Knutson 4 saves (2 first half, 2 second)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.