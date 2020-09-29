Pirates tripped up in Pelican Rapids, 2-1

Once again, Crookston girls' soccer wasn't able to capitalize.

Looking to bounce back from Thursday's 2-0 loss to Hillcrest Lutheran, in which they threatened for much of the game but couldn't find the net, the Pirates went on the road to Pelican Rapids on Monday. It took them just 14 minutes to get on the scoreboard, fostering hope that this result might be different.

But the Vikings scored one minute later, and after Grace Haugrud stopped a series of Crookston shots, Ariona Villagomez found the net a second time in the 72rd minute, giving Pelican Rapids a 2-1 win over the Pirates.

The loss dropped Crookston to 2-7 with one regular season game to play. Pelican Rapids, which avenged a 5-1 defeat in Crookston on Sept. 8, improved to 3-5.

Cassie Solheim (Fr.) scored the Pirates' lone goal off an assist from Kenzie Epema (Sr.). But Villagomez scored immediately after, tying the game.

Crookston coach Sarah Reese thought her team was unlucky to not score during the game's final 65 minutes, as the Pirates kept Haugrud on her toes in goal. Haugrud finished the game with nine saves, seven of them in the first half.

Reese said that Joslynn Leach (Sr.) and Maddie Harbott (8) had impressive performances in the midfield on Monday. In addition, Reese Swanson (Fr.) had eight saves for the Pirates.

"Tough loss," Reese said succintly.

UP NEXT: Crookston remains on the road for its final game of the regular season, Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena. The Pirates beat the Wolves, 7-2, in the season opener on Aug. 27.

SCORING

14:00: Cassie Solheim (Crookston) assist Kenzie Epema

15:00: Ariona Villagomez (Pelican Rapids)

72:00: Ariona Villagomez (Pelican Rapids)

GOALKEEPING

Crookston: Reese Swanson 8 saves (5 first half, 3 second)

Pelican Rapids: Grace Haugrud 9 saves (7 first half, 2 second)

