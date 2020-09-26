Section and Crookston area scores update: Sept. 26
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A North
- Detroit Lakes 6, Crookston 0 (Sept. 22)
- East Grand Forks 2, Grand Forks Central 2 (Sept. 21)
- Brainerd 1, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 22)
- Willmar 7, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 22)
- Pelican Rapids 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Sept. 22)
- Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 24)
- East Grand Forks 4, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 25)
Standings (seeded by QRF)
- 1. Pelican Rapids (5-1 section, 5-1 overall)
- 2. Detroit Lakes (5-2, 5-2)
- 3. East Grand Forks (3-2, 3-2-1)
- 4. Bemidji (2-2-1, 2-5-1)
- 5. Crookston (1-5, 1-5)
- 6. Fergus Falls (0-5, 0-7)
- 7. Alexandria (0-1-3, 0-2-3)
- 8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-4, 0-5)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A North
- East Grand Forks 4, Crookston 1 (Sept. 21)
- Hillcrest Lutheran 2, Crookston 0 (Sept. 24)
- Moorhead 4, Alexandria 1 (Sept. 22)
- Brainerd 4, Bemidji 2 (Sept. 22)
- Willmar 4, Fergus Falls 2 (Sept. 22)
- Hillcrest Lutheran 6, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 0 (Sept. 22)
- Bemidji 3, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 24)
- Detroit Lakes 10, Pelican Rapids 0 (Sept. 24)
Standings (seeded by QRF)
- 1. East Grand Forks (5-1 section, 5-1 overall)
- 2. Detroit Lakes (7-1, 7-1)
- 3. Alexandria (4-0-2, 5-1-2)
- 4. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-2, 4-2)
- 5. Bemidji (4-0-1, 4-2-2)
- 6. Fergus Falls (3-2-1, 3-4-1)
- 7. Crookston (2-6, 2-6)
- 8. Pelican Rapids (2-4, 2-4)
- 9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-6, 0-8)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Park Rapids 108, Crookston 36 (Sept. 22)
- Detroit Lakes 143, Crookston 30 (Sept. 24)
- Thief River Falls 106, Perham/New York Mills 63 (Sept. 21)
- Brainerd 117, Bemidji 59 (Sept. 22)
- Detroit Lakes 137, Fosston-Bagley 43 (Sept. 22)
- Willmar 109, Fergus Falls 76 (Sept. 22)
- Grand Rapids 119, Duluth Denfeld 66 (Sept. 22)
- Fergus Falls 105, Bemidji 79 (Sept. 24)
- Thief River Falls 52, Fosston-Bagley 34 (Sept. 24)
- Grand Rapids 107, Hibbing 74 (Sept. 24)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Crookston 6, Detroit Lakes 1 (Sept. 22)
- Crookston 5, Park Rapids 2 (Sept. 24)
- Perham/New York Mills 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 22)
- Thief River Falls 6, Roseau 1 (Sept. 22)
- Osakis 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0 (Sept. 22)
- Perham/New York Mills 5, Staples-Motley 2 (Sept. 24)
- Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0 (Sept. 24)
Standings are from minnesota-scores.net.
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.