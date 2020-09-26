Section and Crookston area scores update: Sept. 26

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

Detroit Lakes 6, Crookston 0 (Sept. 22)

East Grand Forks 2, Grand Forks Central 2 (Sept. 21)

Brainerd 1, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 22)

Willmar 7, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 22)

Pelican Rapids 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Sept. 22)

Bemidji 7, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 24)

East Grand Forks 4, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 25)

Standings (seeded by QRF)

1. Pelican Rapids (5-1 section, 5-1 overall)

2. Detroit Lakes (5-2, 5-2)

3. East Grand Forks (3-2, 3-2-1)

4. Bemidji (2-2-1, 2-5-1)

5. Crookston (1-5, 1-5)

6. Fergus Falls (0-5, 0-7)

7. Alexandria (0-1-3, 0-2-3)

8. Hillcrest Lutheran (0-4, 0-5)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

East Grand Forks 4, Crookston 1 (Sept. 21)

Hillcrest Lutheran 2, Crookston 0 (Sept. 24)

Moorhead 4, Alexandria 1 (Sept. 22)

Brainerd 4, Bemidji 2 (Sept. 22)

Willmar 4, Fergus Falls 2 (Sept. 22)

Hillcrest Lutheran 6, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 0 (Sept. 22)

Bemidji 3, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 24)

Detroit Lakes 10, Pelican Rapids 0 (Sept. 24)

Standings (seeded by QRF)

1. East Grand Forks (5-1 section, 5-1 overall)

2. Detroit Lakes (7-1, 7-1)

3. Alexandria (4-0-2, 5-1-2)

4. Hillcrest Lutheran (4-2, 4-2)

5. Bemidji (4-0-1, 4-2-2)

6. Fergus Falls (3-2-1, 3-4-1)

7. Crookston (2-6, 2-6)

8. Pelican Rapids (2-4, 2-4)

9. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena (0-6, 0-8)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Park Rapids 108, Crookston 36 (Sept. 22)

Detroit Lakes 143, Crookston 30 (Sept. 24)

Thief River Falls 106, Perham/New York Mills 63 (Sept. 21)

Brainerd 117, Bemidji 59 (Sept. 22)

Detroit Lakes 137, Fosston-Bagley 43 (Sept. 22)

Willmar 109, Fergus Falls 76 (Sept. 22)

Grand Rapids 119, Duluth Denfeld 66 (Sept. 22)

Fergus Falls 105, Bemidji 79 (Sept. 24)

Thief River Falls 52, Fosston-Bagley 34 (Sept. 24)

Grand Rapids 107, Hibbing 74 (Sept. 24)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Crookston 6, Detroit Lakes 1 (Sept. 22)

Crookston 5, Park Rapids 2 (Sept. 24)

Perham/New York Mills 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 22)

Thief River Falls 6, Roseau 1 (Sept. 22)

Osakis 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0 (Sept. 22)

Perham/New York Mills 5, Staples-Motley 2 (Sept. 24)

Wadena-Deer Creek 7, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0 (Sept. 24)

Standings are from minnesota-scores.net.

