Pirates go on the road to take down Park Rapids

Crookston girls' tennis traveled to Park Rapids on Thursday, taking down the Panthers for a second time this season.

The Pirates, who have won eight of their nine duals this season, beat Park Rapids 5-2 — not quite as dominant as their 6-1 win on Sept. 1. But with Crookston missing key players Hayden and Halle Winjum for a second straight match, complaints were few.

Emma Osborn, who coach Cody Brekken has called one of the team's hardest workers and most improved players, won her match at No. 2 singles, bouncing back from a first-set defeat to take the last two sets 6-3, 6-3. That performance followed an impressive win at No. 1 singles on Tuesday against Detroit Lakes.

Osborn wasn't the only Pirate to shine in an elevated role this week. Brekken Tull won at No. 2 singles on Tuesday, and took care of business at No. 3 singles in Park Rapids as well.

Crookston also swept all three of its doubles matches. At No. 1, Abby Borowicz and Hannah Lindemoen dropped just two games to their opponents. Emma Gunderson and Halle Bruggeman found things slightly tougher at No. 2, but still managed to win 6-4, 7-5. At No. 3, Isabelle Smith — playing varsity for the first time — teamed up with Macy Fee for a 6-4, 6-4 win.

Catherine Tiedemann fell in straight sets to Abby Morris, her second defeat to Park Rapids' No. 1 singles player this season. Addie Fee took the first set off of the Panthers' Shailyn Hayes at No. 4 singles, but was defeated after Hayes took the final two.

UP NEXT: Crookston goes on the road to take on defending Section 8A champion Thief River Falls on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Prowlers beat the Pirates in Crookston on Sept. 15.

RESULTS

No. 1 singles: Abby Morris (PR) def. Catherine Tiedemann 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Emma Osborn (Crookston) def. Rachael Herman 6-7, 6-3, 6-3

No. 3 singles: Brekken Tull (Crookston) def. Morgan Koppelman 6-0, 1-6, 6-4

No. 4 singles: Shailyn Hayes (PR) def. Addie Fee 2-6, 6-1, 6-4

No. 1 doubles: Abby Borowicz and Hannah Lindemoen (Crookston) def. Macy Goochey and Mickey Clark 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Emma Gunderson and Halle Bruggeman (Crookston) def. Cassidy Bera and Emily Schulz 6-4, 7-5

No. 3 doubles: Isabelle Smith and Macy Fee (Crookston) def. Hannah Morgan and Natalie Harvey 6-4, 6-4

Exhibition: Kaylie Clauson and Morgan Nelson (Crookston) def. Taylor Dravis and Emmy Goochey 6-2, 6-3

