Pirates of the Week: Sept. 17-23

Crookston Times

Boys' soccer: senior Noah Dragseth

Coach Lon Boike: "Noah is a senior who plays sweeper on defense. He is a steady force and leader on the team. Noah is also a captain for the Pirates and leader on the Pirate hockey team as well!"

Girls' soccer: junior Aleah Bienek and senior Kenzie Epema

Coach Sarah Reese: "They had a goal and assist against EGF Monday night getting us past our slump when playing the Green Wave. Aleah had stellar passing and field position and Kenzie has a knack for soft, controlled touches and shooting accuracy when under pressure. Top-notch play with a team attitude. Great job ladies!"

Girls' swimming: senior Victoria Proulx

Coach Marley Melbye: "Victoria is a hard-working person in everything she takes on as an athlete and person. Victoria has had considerable growth this season so far. By joining the A relays this year tackling the freestyle leg of the Medley Relay and the start-off position of the 200 freestyle relay, Victoria has handled those positions successfully. Victoria has also started competing the 50 Freestyle and took first place against The North last week. She continues to look strong in her 100 butterfly. We appreciate everything Victoria brings to our team, guidance, leadership, stories, experience and dedication to all of her teammates."

Girls' tennis: senior Catherine Tiedemann and junior Emma Osborn

Coach Cody Brekken: "Catherine Tiedemann is a senior and has played on the Varsity squad for many years. Catherine has been playing No. 1 doubles with various partners as of late and is seeing great success against both Detroit Lakes and East Grand Forks.

"Emma Osborn is a junior and has been one of the most improved players over the last year. Emma has put in a lot of time on the tennis court away from practice and it shows. She has played both singles and doubles this year with success and lately had a big win at No. 1 singles for us against Detroit Lakes.

