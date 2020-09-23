Pirate swimmers fall at Park Rapids

Crookston girls' swimming went on the road to take on Park Rapids on Tuesday evening, falling to the Panthers, 108-36.

The Pirates were led on the individual side by sophomore Mackenzie Aamoth, who finished second in the 100-yard backstroke with a best-ever time of 1:16.43. Aamoth took fourth in the 100-yard butterfly as well.

Other fourth-place finishers for Crookston included Claire Oman (200-yard IM, 100-yard freestyle), Elizabeth Helgeson (100-yard backstroke), Grace Meiner (100-yard breaststroke), Naomi Olson (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle) and Victoria Proulx (50-yard freestyle).

The Pirates' relay team of Aamoth, Olson, Oman and Proulx finished third in two events: the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:32.85, and the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.50).

UP NEXT: Crookston will be at home for the third time this season when it takes on Detroit Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: Mackenzie Aamoth, Claire Oman, Naomi Olson and Victoria Proulx third (2:32.85), Elizabeth Helgeson, Lucy Smith, Chloe Boll and Grace Meiner fourth (3:13.21)

200-yard freestyle relay: Victoria Proulx, Naomi Olson, Mackenzie Aamoth and Claire Oman third (2:13.50), Elizabeth Helgeson, Grace Meiner, Lucy Smith and Chloe Boll fourth (3:09.59)

Chloe Boll: fifth in 500-yard freestyle (8:22.98)

Claire Oman: fourth in 200-yard IM (2:55.68), fourth in 100-yard freestyle (1:10.44)

Elizabeth Helgeson: fourth in 100-yard backstroke (1:45.06), fifth in 50-yard freestyle (47.57)

Grace Meiner: fourth in 100-yard breaststroke (2:27.17), fifth in 200-yard freestyle (4:31.13)

Lucy Smith: sixth in 50-yard freestyle (50.97)

Mackenzie Aamoth: second in 100-yard backstroke (1:16.43), fourth in 100-yard butterfly (1:29.96)

Mya Bower: third in JV 100-yard backstroke (2:31.13), fourth in JV 50-yard freestyle (58.65)

Naomi Olson: fourth in 200-yard freestyle (2:57.61), fourth in 500-yard freestyle (7:47.95)

Victoria Proulx: fourth in 50-yard freestyle (32.31), fifth in 100-yard butterfly (1:43.65)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.