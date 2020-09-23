Borowicz returns, Pirates dominate Detroit Lakes

No Winjums, no problem.

Against Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Crookston girls' tennis missed two of its top players — junior Hayden Winjum and her younger sister, Halle Winjum (Fr.). But the Pirates made up for their absence, as one of their other top players returned from an absence of her own.

Senior Emma Borowicz, in her first competitive activity since tearing her ACL during the basketball season in January, reunited with Catherine Tiedemann (Sr.) at No. 1 doubles. Tiedemann and Borowicz — state qualifiers in doubles two years in a row — picked up where they left off, beating their Laker opponents 6-3, 6-2.

Behind their senior leaders, the Pirates had no trouble with Detroit Lakes, winning the match, 6-1, and moving to 7-1 on the season.

"I was extraordinarily happy with how the team played," said Crookston coach Cody Brekken. "It was a bit of a different day, missing a few players and gaining one that we hadn't had in matches all year."

Junior Emma Osborn, playing at No. 1 singles for the first time this season, had no trouble in the new slot, beating Siri Vagle 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Brekken Tull (Fr.) dropped the second set 0-6 after cruising in the first, but rebounded to beat Marit Engum, 6-3, in the third set.

"Those two played at higher spots on the lineup and showed that they can meet the challenge," Brekken said. "They both moved their opponent around the court well and competed to the very end."

Abby Borowicz (So.) picked up a straight-set win at No. 4 singles as well.

Emma Gunderson (Fr.) and Halle Bruggeman (So.) defeated their opponents in a straight-set win at No. 2 doubles, as did cousins Addie Fee (8) and Macy Fee (So.).

Crookston's lone loss on the day came at No. 2 singles, as Hannah Lindemoen was defeated by Mya Anderson 3-6, 1-6.

"The girls rose to the occasion and played tough tennis today," Brekken said. "A good handful of these matches were equal matchups, and it was fun to see us out compete the opponents today."

UP NEXT: The Pirates will hit the road to take on Park Rapids on Thursday, Sept. 24. Crookston won the first matchup with the Panthers, 6-1, on Sept. 1.

RESULTS

No. 1 singles: Emma Osborn (Crookston) def. Siri Vagle 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Mya Anderson (DL) def. Hannah Lindemoen 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 singles: Brekken Tull (Crookston) def. Marit Engum 6-1, 0-6, 6-3

No. 4 singles: Abby Borowicz (Crookston) def. Amaya LeClair 6-3, 6-2

No. 1 doubles: Catherine Tiedemann and Emma Borowicz (Crookston) def. Abby Noll and Harper Bellefeuille 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Emma Gunderson and Halle Bruggeman (Crookston) def. Megan Lunde and Skylar Nelson 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 doubles: Addie Fee and Macy Fee (Crookston) def. Anna Askelson and Taylor Winter 6-4, 6-3

Exhibition: Isabelle Smith and Kaylie Clauson (Crookston) def. Jaden Mercil and Julia Lacher 6-0, 6-3

