Parks & Rec planning for winter youth activities

Crookston Park Board gave the go-ahead Monday for most Parks & Recreation winter activities planned for the 2020-21 season such as youth hockey, figure skating, and swimming lessons, but they’ll hold off on youth wrestling until more information is available about what Minnesota high schools will do and more in-depth health guidelines from the state for such close-contact sports, Parks & Rec Director Scott Riopelle told the Times.

In regards to the Crookston Sports Center, youth hockey practices have already begun and, once games start, there were will be more COVID-related restrictions to be looked into, Riopelle added.

“We have on order some walk-through temperature sensors (for the CSC) at each entrance so they can automatically detect (temperatures), but we’ll still have to have a person present and they’ll (players/parents/visitors) be able to move through quicker,” he told Park Board members.

Park Board member Bridget Burzette-Deleon told the group that public schools in the district recently received their building temperature scanners and one school has a style that looks like a tablet that students “see themselves in” as it scans which “takes like two seconds.” Riopelle said the city could possibly look into a smaller one like the tablet style as well for the pool building, but the ones ordered for the CSC entrances can scan approximately 70 people per minute.

Riopelle added that the city has two electrostatic sprayers for sanitizing, one at the CSC and one at the pool, and he’s looking to order covers or tarps for the CSC bleachers for each end of the event arena rink so they can limit where people are at.

“If we have it (event arena) wide open, we have 1,200 seats, and if one person goes in that area we have to sanitize it,” Riopelle explained, pointing out that the state’s event guidelines are still set at a maximum of 250 people. “We can still accommodate social distancing when games start.”

Riopelle added that he’s in touch with Minnesota Hockey on restrictions and he’s heard there might be only two people allowed per player at games. He also explained the current guidelines at the CSC for players, parents and visitors including 15-minute time limits for entering and leaving the building, having gates up to direct foot traffic, still allowing walkers at the arena, and lockers/changing rooms being off-limits.

Parks & Rec Supervisor Scott Butt said the Minnesota State High School League will be discussing winter sports September 28, so they’ll know more about high school sports after that meeting.

CITY STAFF

Butt told the Park Board that since they’ve pulled three people from their staff to open the CSC, it has slowed them down on outdoor projects.

“We’ve had part-time people and high school kids help us out,” Butt said.

He also thanked Park Board members, specifically Mike LaFrance, Nate Lubarski, and David Hennings, for “stepping up” and assisting with the Karn Field press box (Mike), youth programs (Nate), and even mowing (Dave.) Butt added that fall high school baseball might look to nix their upcoming schedule now that high school football has been given the green light to return, but he’s still waiting to find out.

ECKLUND COMPLEX TENNIS COURTS

Riopelle said the tennis courts at Ray Ecklund Complex are in the process of being resurfaced and JB Surfaces of Fargo is “making good strides” as they all hope the (nicer) weather holds out as they finish. There was mention that the company has been working evenings and weekends to to get the project completed, and the final colors of the courts should match courts at Schuster Park and Crookston High School.

CROOKSTON POOL

Crookston Community Pool Manager Cody Brekken told the Park Board he’s been happy with the swimming classes currently in session, specifically the Parent and Me class, and he’ll gauge his lifeguards to see what they’ll offer this winter. The plan is to have youth swimming lessons available this winter.