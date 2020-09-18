Pirates bounce back from first loss, beating East Grand Forks

Crookston girls' tennis took advantage of seeing a familiar face to get back to business on Wednesday.

The Pirates, looking to rebound from Tuesday's loss to Thief River Falls — their first of the season — did just that against East Grand Forks at home, winning 5-2.

"The girls were ready for this one," said coach Cody Brekken. "Great response after a loss. They played loose and jumped to early leads on every court."

This was Crookston's third dual against the Green Wave on the season. The Pirates beat them by the same score they did in each of the previous two meetings — on Aug. 28 and on Sept. 10, both of which were in East Grand Forks.

Crookston (6-1) went with Hayden Winjum in the No. 1 singles slot for the second time this season, and the junior rewarded her team with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Maggie Dietrich. Halle Winjum (Fr.), playing at No. 2 singles, was the only Pirate to win her match against the Prowlers on Tuesday, and followed it up with a straight-set win over Thea Haaven-Farstad.

"Hayden Winjum turned her game around quickly after a rough loss," Brekken said. " ... (Halle Winjum) continued her success. She puts the ball in tight places and hustles everywhere on the court."

Emma Osborn (Jr.) dropped only one game in her match at No. 3 singles. At No. 4 singles, Abby Borowicz (So.) swept the first set and won the second set and match in a tiebreaker.

Catherine Tiedemann (Sr.) and Hannah Lindemoen (Jr.), playing together at No. 1 doubles for the first time this season, "really gelled," according to Brekken, on their way to a win over two of the Green Wave's top players, Brynn Harris and Kendal Rand. Brekken said Tiedemann and Lindemoen overwhelmed the EGF duo with strong ground strokes and pace.

The Green Wave salvaged points at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. Katelyn Farder and Kennady Burris took down Emma Gunderson (Fr.) and Halle Bruggeman (So.) in straight sets, as did Aleah Oshie and Kendra Emery over Brekken Tull (Fr.) and Macy Fee (So.).

UP NEXT: The Pirates take on Detroit Lakes at home on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

RESULTS

No. 1 singles: Hayden Winjum (Crookston) def. Maggie Dietrich 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 singles: Halle Winjum (Crookston) def. Thea Haaven-Farstad 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Emma Osborn (Crookston) def. Lyla Rothenberger 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 singles: Abby Borowicz (Crookston) def. Hannah Jensen-Selness 6-0, 7-6

No. 1 doubles: Catherine Tiedemann and Hannah Lindemoen (Crookston) def. Brynn Harris and Kendal Rand 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Katelyn Farder and Kennady Burris (EGF) def. Emma Gunderson and Halle Bruggeman 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 doubles: Aleah Oshie and Kendra Emery (EGF) def. Brekken Tull and Macy Fee 7-5, 6-2

Exhibition: Addie Fee and Isabelle Smith (Crookston) def. Trinity O'Heillie and Tye Garcia 6-3, 6-2

