Pirates of the Week: Sept. 9-16

Crookston Times

Boys' soccer: senior Noah Kiel

Coach Lon Boike: "Noah had a great week last week, scoring three goals in one game, and has been our leading scorer this year as one of our strikers. He is also one of the captains on the team, a state qualifier for track, and is a member of the hockey team."

Girls' soccer: junior Dillynn Wallace, eighth-grader JoJo Wallace, sophomore Kailee Magsam, junior Olivia Huck and junior Rylee Solheim

Coach Sarah Reese: "Great communication and help defense, making smart angled runs, filling gaps in space, tight pressure and transitioning well out of defense, improved skills, stamina and grit. Great attitude and always working hard."

Girls' swimming: junior Claire Oman

Oman led the Pirates with a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke and a fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle at Grand Forks Central last Friday.

Note: Oman was selected by sports editor Jacob Shames as coach Marley Melbye did not submit a Pirate of the Week this week.

Girls' tennis: freshman Halle Winjum

Coach Cody Brekken: "Halle is a freshman and got our lone win against Thief River Falls this week at No. 3 singles and did it in a profound way, with a 6-1, 6-0 win. She has been the most consistent player this year and continues to push herself to improve."

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.