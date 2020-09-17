MSHSL to meet Monday, set to discuss fall sports season

Times Report

There might just be high school football and volleyball in Minnesota this fall, after all.

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors is set to meet virtually on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. in a special meeting with one item listed on the agenda: "Reconsider Placement of Fall Activities Seasons."

That, of course, refers to football and volleyball — which were postponed to the spring in an Aug. 4 decision by the MSHSL, while boys' and girls' soccer, girls' swimming and girls' tennis were allowed to play.

“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said in a press release. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”

The MSHSL had previously sanctioned 12 practices between Sept. 14 and Oct. 3 for football and volleyball. Depending on what the league decides next week, teams could eventually be holding those practices with actual games in mind.

