Section and Crookston area scores update: Sept. 16
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A
- Pelican Rapids 10, Crookston 0 (Sept. 15)
- East Grand Forks 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Sept. 14)
- Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 15)
- St. Cloud Apollo 8, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 15)
- Little Falls 3, Melrose 1 (Sept. 15)
- St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Minnewaska Area 0 (Sept. 15)
- St. Cloud Tech 0, Brainerd 0 (Sept. 15)
- Zimmerman 4, St. John's Prep 0 (Sept. 15)
- Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Sept. 15)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A
- East Grand Forks 6, Crookston 0 (Sept. 15)
- Moorhead 4, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 14)
- Zimmerman 3, St. John's Prep 1 (Sept. 14)
- Alexandria 5, Willmar 3 (Sept. 15)
- Fergus Falls 2, St. Cloud Apollo 1 (Sept. 15)
- Brainerd 6, St. Cloud Tech 0 (Sept. 15)
- Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 15)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Fergus Falls 127, St. Cloud Apollo 58 (Sept. 15)
- Park Rapids 107, Fosston-Bagley 54 (Sept. 15)
- Moorhead 100, Bemidji 78 (Sept. 15)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Thief River Falls 6, Crookston 1 (Sept. 15)
- East Grand Forks 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2 (Sept. 15)
- Perham/New York Mills 5, Park Rapids 2 (Sept. 15)
