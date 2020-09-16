Section and Crookston area scores update: Sept. 16

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A

Pelican Rapids 10, Crookston 0 (Sept. 15)

East Grand Forks 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1 (Sept. 14)

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 15)

St. Cloud Apollo 8, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 15)

Little Falls 3, Melrose 1 (Sept. 15)

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Minnewaska Area 0 (Sept. 15)

St. Cloud Tech 0, Brainerd 0 (Sept. 15)

Zimmerman 4, St. John's Prep 0 (Sept. 15)

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Sept. 15)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A

East Grand Forks 6, Crookston 0 (Sept. 15)

Moorhead 4, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 14)

Zimmerman 3, St. John's Prep 1 (Sept. 14)

Alexandria 5, Willmar 3 (Sept. 15)

Fergus Falls 2, St. Cloud Apollo 1 (Sept. 15)

Brainerd 6, St. Cloud Tech 0 (Sept. 15)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 15)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Fergus Falls 127, St. Cloud Apollo 58 (Sept. 15)

Park Rapids 107, Fosston-Bagley 54 (Sept. 15)

Moorhead 100, Bemidji 78 (Sept. 15)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Thief River Falls 6, Crookston 1 (Sept. 15)

East Grand Forks 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2 (Sept. 15)

Perham/New York Mills 5, Park Rapids 2 (Sept. 15)

