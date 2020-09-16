Crookston routed at Pelican Rapids, 10-0

The rematch was more of the same.

Pelican Rapids routed Crookston boys' soccer (1-4) on Tuesday in Pelican Rapids, scoring six first-half goals en route to a 10-0 win. The defeat was the Pirates' second to the Vikings this season, following a season-opening 5-0 defeat on Sept. 1 at home.

The Vikings (4-1) had outscored opponents 18-0 during a 3-0 start before falling to East Grand Forks 2-1 this weekend. They seemed to take it all out on the Pirates, who were looking to build off of a 3-0 win over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy last Thursday.

"I thought we played really well the first 20 minutes of the match," said Crookston coach Lon Boike. "Then we gave up a couple goals and had a few defensive breakdowns."

Pelican Rapids opened the scoring in the 14th minute on a Jesus Moreno goal, followed three minutes later by Khadar Ibrahim, and six minutes later on Moreno's second. The Vikings later scored three goals in a four-minute span to close out the half.

Ibrahim and Moreno finished off their respective hat tricks in the second half.

In the midst of the carnage, Crookston goalkeeper Kaleb Thingelstad (Sr.) suffered an injury with about seven minutes to go in the first half and replaced by Caden Boike (Fr.). Thingelstad recovered quickly, though, and played midfielder in the second half.

UP NEXT: The Pirates are off until next Tuesday, Sept. 22, when they have a home date with Detroit Lakes. The Lakers won the first matchup, 9-0, in Detroit Lakes on Sept. 8.

SCORING

13:14: Jesus Moreno (Pelican Rapids)

16:56: Khadar Ibrahim (Pelican Rapids)

22:07: Jesus Moreno (Pelican Rapids)

30:39: Pelican Rapids

32:20: Pelican Rapids

34:27: Crookston own goal (Pelican Rapids)

50:43: Khadar Ibrahim (Pelican Rapids)

54:15: Jesus Moreno (Pelican Rapids)

73:48: Abraham Franco (Pelican Rapids)

77:56: Abdirahman Isse (Pelican Rapids)

GOALKEEPING

Crookston: Kaleb Thingelstad 12 saves (12 first half), Caden Boike 8 saves (8 second half)

Pelican Rapids: Sebastian Rosiles 3 saves (1 first half, 2 second half)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.