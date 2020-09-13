Section and Crookston area scores update: Sept. 13
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A
- Crookston 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 10)
- Willmar 4, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 10)
- Pelican Rapids 6, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 10)
- ROCORI 2, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 10)
- Zimmerman 3, Little Falls 1 (Sept. 10)
- St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Melrose 2 (Sept. 10)
- Minnewaska Area 3, St. John's Prep 1 (Sept. 10)
- Moorhead 3, St. Cloud Tech 2 (Sept. 10)
- Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 11)
- East Grand Forks 2, Pelican Rapids 1 (Sept. 12)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A
- Detroit Lakes 4, Crookston 0 (Sept. 10)
- Alexandria 7, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Sept. 10)
- Bemidji 3, Willmar 3 (Sept. 10)
- East Grand Forks 11, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 10 (Sept. 10)
- Fergus Falls 5, ROCORI 0 (Sept. 10)
- Little Falls 2, Zimmerman 1 (Sept. 11)
- Moorhead 6, St. Cloud Tech 0 (Sept. 11)
- Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 11)
- Bemidji 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 12)
- Detroit Lakes 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 12)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Crookston 5, East Grand Forks 2 (Sept. 10)
- Pequot Lakes 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 10)
- Staples-Motley 6, Park Rapids 1 (Sept. 10)
- Perham/New York Mills 7, Crosby-Ironton 0 (Sept. 10)
- Thief River Falls 6, Roseau 1 (Sept. 10)
- Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Sept. 10)
- East Grand Forks 5, Roseau 2 (Sept. 12)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Crookston vs. Grand Forks Central/Red River (Sept. 11)
- Willmar 126, Bemidji 60 (Sept. 10)
- Fosston-Bagley 47, Perham/New York Mills 38 (Sept. 10)
- Park Rapids 131, Thief River Falls 37 (Sept. 10)
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.