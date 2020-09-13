SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section and Crookston area scores update: Sept. 13

Times Report
Hannah Brouse and the Crookston girls' soccer team is 2-3 on the season.

Boys' soccer

Section 8A

  • Crookston 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 10)
  • Willmar 4, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 10)
  • Pelican Rapids 6, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 10)
  • ROCORI 2, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 10)
  • Zimmerman 3, Little Falls 1 (Sept. 10)
  • St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Melrose 2 (Sept. 10)
  • Minnewaska Area 3, St. John's Prep 1 (Sept. 10)
  • Moorhead 3, St. Cloud Tech 2 (Sept. 10)
  • Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 11)
  • East Grand Forks 2, Pelican Rapids 1 (Sept. 12)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A

  • Detroit Lakes 4, Crookston 0 (Sept. 10)
  • Alexandria 7, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Sept. 10)
  • Bemidji 3, Willmar 3 (Sept. 10)
  • East Grand Forks 11, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 10 (Sept. 10)
  • Fergus Falls 5, ROCORI 0 (Sept. 10)
  • Little Falls 2, Zimmerman 1 (Sept. 11)
  • Moorhead 6, St. Cloud Tech 0 (Sept. 11)
  • Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 11)
  • Bemidji 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 12)
  • Detroit Lakes 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 12)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

  • Crookston 5, East Grand Forks 2 (Sept. 10)
  • Pequot Lakes 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 10)
  • Staples-Motley 6, Park Rapids 1 (Sept. 10)
  • Perham/New York Mills 7, Crosby-Ironton 0 (Sept. 10)
  • Thief River Falls 6, Roseau 1 (Sept. 10)
  • Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Sept. 10)
  • East Grand Forks 5, Roseau 2 (Sept. 12)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

  • Crookston vs. Grand Forks Central/Red River (Sept. 11)
  • Willmar 126, Bemidji 60 (Sept. 10)
  • Fosston-Bagley 47, Perham/New York Mills 38 (Sept. 10)
  • Park Rapids 131, Thief River Falls 37 (Sept. 10)

