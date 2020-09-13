Section and Crookston area scores update: Sept. 13

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A

Crookston 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 10)

Willmar 4, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 10)

Pelican Rapids 6, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 10)

ROCORI 2, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 10)

Zimmerman 3, Little Falls 1 (Sept. 10)

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Melrose 2 (Sept. 10)

Minnewaska Area 3, St. John's Prep 1 (Sept. 10)

Moorhead 3, St. Cloud Tech 2 (Sept. 10)

Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 11)

East Grand Forks 2, Pelican Rapids 1 (Sept. 12)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A

Detroit Lakes 4, Crookston 0 (Sept. 10)

Alexandria 7, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Sept. 10)

Bemidji 3, Willmar 3 (Sept. 10)

East Grand Forks 11, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 10 (Sept. 10)

Fergus Falls 5, ROCORI 0 (Sept. 10)

Little Falls 2, Zimmerman 1 (Sept. 11)

Moorhead 6, St. Cloud Tech 0 (Sept. 11)

Brainerd 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 11)

Bemidji 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 12)

Detroit Lakes 8, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 12)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Crookston 5, East Grand Forks 2 (Sept. 10)

Pequot Lakes 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 10)

Staples-Motley 6, Park Rapids 1 (Sept. 10)

Perham/New York Mills 7, Crosby-Ironton 0 (Sept. 10)

Thief River Falls 6, Roseau 1 (Sept. 10)

Detroit Lakes 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Sept. 10)

East Grand Forks 5, Roseau 2 (Sept. 12)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Crookston vs. Grand Forks Central/Red River (Sept. 11)

Willmar 126, Bemidji 60 (Sept. 10)

Fosston-Bagley 47, Perham/New York Mills 38 (Sept. 10)

Park Rapids 131, Thief River Falls 37 (Sept. 10)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.