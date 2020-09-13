Crookston girls' swimming competes at Grand Forks Central

GRAND FORKS — The Crookston girls' swimming team got back in the pool Friday evening for a showdown against Grand Forks Central and Grand Forks Red River.

The Pirates were led by two third-place finishes: Victoria Proulx (Sr.) swam the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 32.24 seconds, and Claire Oman (Jr.) recorded a time of 1:37.61 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Oman also finished fourth in the 500-yard freestyle, as did Mackenzie Aamoth (So.) with a time of 1:26.76 in the 100-yard butterfly.

Crookston's 200-yard freestyle relay team finished third with a time of 2:31.33.

UP NEXT: The Pirates return home for a dual with Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

200-yard medley relay: A team finished fourth (2:31.33), B team finished fifth (3:08.34)

200-yard freestyle relay: A team finished third (2:12.41), B team finished sixth (3:02.16)

Chloe Boll: fifth in 500-yard freestyle (8:30.13), seventh in 100-yard backstroke (1:46.44)

Claire Oman: third in 100-yard breaststroke (1:37.61), fourth in 500-yard freestyle (7:06.06)

Elizabeth Helgeson: sixth in 100-yard backstroke (1:45.07), seventh in 50-yard freestyle (46.26)

Grace Meiner: fifth in 100-yard backstroke (2:16.23), sixth in 200-yard freestyle (3:53.66)

Libby Salentine: sixth in 50-yard freestyle (39.18), seventh in 100-yard freestyle (1:33.15)

Lucy Smith: seventh in 100-yard freestyle (1:53.60)

Mackenzie Aamoth: fourth in 100-yard butterfly (1:26.76), fifth in 100-yard backstroke (1:19.15)

Mya Bower: eighth in 50-yard freestyle (1:00.19), eighth in 100-yard backstroke (2:56.86)

Naomi Olson: fifth in 200-yard freestyle (2:50.21), fifth in 100-yard freestyle (1:17.63)

Victoria Proulx: third in 50-yard freestyle (32.24), fifth in 100-yard butterfly (1:37.64)

