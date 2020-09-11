Crookston switches things up to beat East Grand Forks, moving to 5-0

For both Crookston and East Grand Forks, Thursday's dual was a day to experiment and change some things up.

One thing that didn't change was the end result.

The Pirates rolled to a 5-2 win in East Grand Forks, beating the Green Wave by the same score they did on Aug. 28. This time, though, they did so under very different circumstances.

Catherine Tiedemann (Sr.), Crookston's No. 1 singles player during the first four matches of the season, played at No. 1 doubles with Halle Bruggeman (So.). Hayden Winjum (Jr.) moved out of No. 2 singles for the first time, taking Tiedemann's slot, while Emma Osborn (Jr.) took Winjum's spot, the highest she's ever played at.

Meanwhile, East Grand Forks' No. 2 and No. 3 singles players Thursday didn't even play in the previous match against Crookston. The Green Wave's top singles player, Maggie Dietrich, also moved to No. 1 doubles.

The Pirates, for their part, had few problems adjusting. Winjum, who's only dropped one set all year, put away Katelyn Farder 6-3, 6-1, and Osborn defeated Hannah Jensen-Selness 6-2, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Hannah Lindemoen (Jr.) had similarly little trouble with Tye Garcia, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Crookston coach Cody Brekken credited Winjum with wearing Farder out by moving her all around the court, enabling Winjum to play with much more consistency. Brekken said Osborn and Lindemoen won their matches with the same style as one another — using strong ground strokes and deep placement to get an edge.

The Pirates' No. 2 doubles pairing of Halle Winjum (Fr.) — playing doubles for the first time this year — and Emma Gunderson (Fr.) won their match 6-4, 6-2, playing what Brekken called "very smart" tennis.

"Halle and Emma played two girls that loved to play at the net and try to finish points," Brekken said. " ... They kept the ball out of their opponents' strike zones and outlasted them."

At No. 3 doubles, Brekken Tull (Fr.) and Addie Fee (8) did the same, making very few mistakes in a 6-1, 6-1 victory.

Thursday was not without blemishes for Crookston. Abby Borowicz (Fr.), playing in her first varsity singles match this year at No. 4, "competed until the end," but fell in a tiebreaker to Kendra Emery, 0-6, 6-1, 10-12. Meanwhile, at No. 1 doubles, Tiedemann and Bruggeman simply ran into the Green Wave's top two players — Dietrich and Brynn Harris — and were routed 1-6, 1-6.

"Her opponent hits a hard ball and Abby weathered the storm," Brekken said. "Abby showed a lot of promise in deep, flat groundstrokes. ... EGF played the best doubles I have seen yet this year. It was a very fast and strong pace that we struggled to keep up with."

But those two slips could do nothing to slow the Pirates overall, as they finished off their fifth straight win to open the season.

"The girls came off the bus strong and ready to play," Brekken said. "I'm impressed about their ability to take everything one point at a time and to keep the pressure on the opponents."

UP NEXT: The Pirates return home on Sept. 15 for a dual against reigning section champions Thief River Falls, who ended their season in the Section 8A tournament last year. While the Prowlers lost five seniors from 2019, they come in at 4-0.

RESULTS

No. 1 singles: Hayden Winjum (Crookston) def. Katelyn Farder 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Emma Osborn (Crookston) def. Hannah Jensen-Selness 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Hannah Lindemoen (Crookston) def. Tye Garcia 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 singles: Kendra Emery (East Grand Forks) def. Abby Borowicz 6-0, 1-6, 12-10 tiebreaker

No. 1 doubles: Brynn Harris and Maggie Dietrich (East Grand Forks) def. Catherine Tiedemann and Halle Bruggeman 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Emma Gunderson and Halle Winjum (Crookston) def. Aleah Oshie and Kendall Rand 6-4, 6-2

No. 3 doubles: Addie Fee and Brekken Tull (Crookston) def. Lila Rothenberger and Thea Haaven-Farstad 6-1, 6-1

