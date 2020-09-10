Detroit Lakes downs Crookston, 4-0, behind second half surge

DETROIT LAKES — The friendly confines proved to be just that for Detroit Lakes Thursday night.

The Lakers, playing a quick, wide-open style of play well-suited for their wider-than-normal home field, beat Crookston girls' soccer, 4-0, dropping the Pirates to 2-3 on the season. The Lakers had previously beaten the Pirates 1-0 in Crookston on Sept. 3.

Detroit Lakes led 1-0 at halftime, but really turned things on after the break, as Kate Stearns scored three goals in less than 15 minutes to blow the game wide open against a worn-down Crookston defense.

Stearn's first goal, which came in the 44th minute, came off a free kick in the Lakers' own end, which bounced over every Pirate defender, enabling her to catch up to it.

Just two minutes after that, Reese Swanson (Fr.) misplayed a long shot, letting it bounce off her legs and straight to the foot of Stearns.

Stearns capped her hat trick eight minutes later on a breakaway.

Swanson had 13 saves for Crookston, which put just two shots of its own on goal.

UP NEXT: Crookston will be on the road next Tuesday at East Grand Forks (3-0). The Green Wave, who went 14-2-2 last season, won both matchups against the Pirates, by scores of 15-0 and 7-0. This year, East Grand Forks has scored 18 times and is yet to give up a goal.

