Kiel records hat trick as Crookston beats Hillcrest Lutheran, 3-0, for first win

In 240 minutes of soccer prior to Thursday, Crookston had scored only one goal. It needed a lot less time to score its second.

The Pirates charged out of the gates against Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, taking a 1-0 lead on a Noah Kiel (Sr.) header in the third minute. They didn't slow down from there, as Kiel put home two more goals for his second career varsity hat trick and Crookston took down the Comets, 3-0, for its first win of the season.

Kiel's goal was the culmination of an attacking first few minutes for the Pirates. They put their first shot on goal 30 seconds into the game, and earned a corner two minutes later. Noah Dragseth (Sr.) took it and delivered a line-drive across the mouth of the goal, which Kiel was able to head down and past the Comets' goalkeeper.

Kiel missed on a second chance in the 35th minute, firing over the crossbar on a counterattack. He made no such mistake the next time he got the ball in the box, as he took a pass from Gabe Montieth (Sr.), turned and fired it into the top left corner for a 2-0 lead in the 47th minute.

Kiel finished off his hat trick in the 62nd minute on a fast break. Taking the ball just at the edge of the Hillcrest third, he kicked the ball past a Comet defender and used his speed to do the rest, catching up to the ball and lasering it into the bottom left corner.

Despite the scoreline, neither team really dominated possession — both registered a roughly equal amount of shots on goal. Kaleb Thingelstad (Sr.), though, was up to the task for Crookston, recording up his first career shutout in the win.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Pelican Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 15 for a rematch with the Vikings, who beat Crookston, 5-0, in the season opener on Sept. 1.

SCORING

2:44: Noah Kiel (Crookston), assist Noah Dragseth

46:19: Noah Kiel (Crookston), assist Gabe Montieth

61:38: Noah Kiel (Crookston), assist Jacob Miller

