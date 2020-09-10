52 UMC student-athletes earn D2 ADA Academic Achievement awards

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston had 52 student-athletes earn Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement awards for the 2019-20 season.

In order for student-athletes to receive the award, they must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, have completed at least two years' worth of college credit and been an active member of an intercollegiate team during their most recent academic year.

In addition, the athletics director of their institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.

The organization bills itself as "the first organization of its kind to provide educational and networking opportunities; enhancement of acceptable operating standards and ethics; and establishment of the overall prestige and understanding of the profession of Division II athletics directors."

The D2 ADA recognized 15,318 student-athletes from 201 institutions this season, with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference having 1,220 honorees.

A full list of Golden Eagles to receive the honor can be found below.

Allison Bot (Sr.), women's golf

Jacqueline Burke (Sr.), women's soccer

Mary Burke (So.), women's basketball

Bobby Chu (Sr.), baseball

Harrison Cleary (Sr.), men's basketball

Paige Cornale (So.), women's basketball

Will Cross (Sr.), football

Bren Fox (So.), women's basketball

Deaira Gresham (Jr.), volleyball

Boyce Harr (Jr.), football

Connor Humble (Jr.), men's golf

Logan Huso (Sr.), football

Bryce Jorgensen (Sr.), baseball

Eli Jung (Jr.), baseball

Anthony Kampa (Jr.), men's cross country

Roseline Kanssole (Jr.), women's cross country

Tyler Kropuenske (Jr.), football

Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr.), volleyball

Trey Larimer (So.), baseball

Tavia Lawson (Sr.), softball

Sabrina Leuer (Sr.), volleyball

Katie Lienemann (Jr.), volleyball

Trevor Long Jr. (Sr.), football

Anthony Lupa (So.), baseball

Hannah Macias (So.), softball

Leah Macias (So.), softball

Allison Martinson (So.), softball

Jared McLemore (So.), football

Stephanie McWilliams (Sr.

Caitlin Michaelis (Sr.), women's cross country

Jack Peppel (So.), baseball

Paige Pitlick (Sr.), softball/women's cross country

Kylie Post (So.), women's basketball

Kylea Praska (So.), women's basketball

Tristan Robbins (So.), football

Meli Rodriguez (Sr.), volleyball

Mason Ruhlman (Sr.), baseball

Amber Schoenicke (Sr.), women's basketball

Ali Schueler (Sr.), volleyball

Kaitlin Sikkink (Sr.), volleyball

Eli Solberg (So.), football

Kayla Stangeland (Sr.), women's cross country

Emmitt Stevens (Sr.), football

Landyn Swenson (Sr.), baseball

Ben Thoma (Jr.), baseball

Alyssa Thomas (Sr.), volleyball

Jake Thyes (Jr.), baseball

Ben Trostad (So.), men's golf

Lauren Wallace (Jr.), volleyball

Ashley Watkins (Sr.), women's cross country

Paige Weakley (Sr.), women's basketball

Jessica Withrow (Jr.), women's soccer

