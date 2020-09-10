52 UMC student-athletes earn D2 ADA Academic Achievement awards
The University of Minnesota Crookston had 52 student-athletes earn Division 2 Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement awards for the 2019-20 season.
In order for student-athletes to receive the award, they must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5, have completed at least two years' worth of college credit and been an active member of an intercollegiate team during their most recent academic year.
In addition, the athletics director of their institution must be a current dues-paying member of the D2 ADA.
The organization bills itself as "the first organization of its kind to provide educational and networking opportunities; enhancement of acceptable operating standards and ethics; and establishment of the overall prestige and understanding of the profession of Division II athletics directors."
The D2 ADA recognized 15,318 student-athletes from 201 institutions this season, with the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference having 1,220 honorees.
A full list of Golden Eagles to receive the honor can be found below.
- Allison Bot (Sr.), women's golf
- Jacqueline Burke (Sr.), women's soccer
- Mary Burke (So.), women's basketball
- Bobby Chu (Sr.), baseball
- Harrison Cleary (Sr.), men's basketball
- Paige Cornale (So.), women's basketball
- Will Cross (Sr.), football
- Bren Fox (So.), women's basketball
- Deaira Gresham (Jr.), volleyball
- Boyce Harr (Jr.), football
- Connor Humble (Jr.), men's golf
- Logan Huso (Sr.), football
- Bryce Jorgensen (Sr.), baseball
- Eli Jung (Jr.), baseball
- Anthony Kampa (Jr.), men's cross country
- Roseline Kanssole (Jr.), women's cross country
- Tyler Kropuenske (Jr.), football
- Sydney Kruisselbrink (Jr.), volleyball
- Trey Larimer (So.), baseball
- Tavia Lawson (Sr.), softball
- Sabrina Leuer (Sr.), volleyball
- Katie Lienemann (Jr.), volleyball
- Trevor Long Jr. (Sr.), football
- Anthony Lupa (So.), baseball
- Hannah Macias (So.), softball
- Leah Macias (So.), softball
- Allison Martinson (So.), softball
- Jared McLemore (So.), football
- Stephanie McWilliams (Sr.
- Caitlin Michaelis (Sr.), women's cross country
- Jack Peppel (So.), baseball
- Paige Pitlick (Sr.), softball/women's cross country
- Kylie Post (So.), women's basketball
- Kylea Praska (So.), women's basketball
- Tristan Robbins (So.), football
- Meli Rodriguez (Sr.), volleyball
- Mason Ruhlman (Sr.), baseball
- Amber Schoenicke (Sr.), women's basketball
- Ali Schueler (Sr.), volleyball
- Kaitlin Sikkink (Sr.), volleyball
- Eli Solberg (So.), football
- Kayla Stangeland (Sr.), women's cross country
- Emmitt Stevens (Sr.), football
- Landyn Swenson (Sr.), baseball
- Ben Thoma (Jr.), baseball
- Alyssa Thomas (Sr.), volleyball
- Jake Thyes (Jr.), baseball
- Ben Trostad (So.), men's golf
- Lauren Wallace (Jr.), volleyball
- Ashley Watkins (Sr.), women's cross country
- Paige Weakley (Sr.), women's basketball
- Jessica Withrow (Jr.), women's soccer
