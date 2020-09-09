Section and Crookston area scores update: September 9

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A

Detroit Lakes 9, Crookston 1 (Sept. 8)

Brainerd 5, St. Cloud Apollo 1 (Sept. 8)

Melrose 3, St. John's Prep 1 (Sept. 8)

Minnewaska Area 1, Zimmerman 0 (Sept. 8)

Sartell-St. Stephen 5, ROCORI 1 (Sept. 8)

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0 (Sept. 8)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A

Crookston 5, Pelican Rapids 1 (Sept. 8)

Alexandria 1, St. Cloud Tech 1 (Sept. 8)

Brainerd 9, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Sept. 8)

Detroit Lakes 7, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 0 (Sept. 8)

East Grand Forks 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 8)

Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 8)

Sartell-St. Stephen 12, ROCORI 0 (Sept. 8)

St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1 (Sept. 8)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Park Rapids 5, Roseau 2 (Sept. 3)

Park Rapids 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Sept. 8)

Perham/New York Mills 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 8)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Park Rapids 123, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River 58 (Sept. 3)

Fosston-Bagley 50, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River 44 (Sept. 8)

