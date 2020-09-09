Section and Crookston area scores update: September 9
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A
- Detroit Lakes 9, Crookston 1 (Sept. 8)
- Brainerd 5, St. Cloud Apollo 1 (Sept. 8)
- Melrose 3, St. John's Prep 1 (Sept. 8)
- Minnewaska Area 1, Zimmerman 0 (Sept. 8)
- Sartell-St. Stephen 5, ROCORI 1 (Sept. 8)
- St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0 (Sept. 8)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A
- Crookston 5, Pelican Rapids 1 (Sept. 8)
- Alexandria 1, St. Cloud Tech 1 (Sept. 8)
- Brainerd 9, St. Cloud Apollo 0 (Sept. 8)
- Detroit Lakes 7, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 0 (Sept. 8)
- East Grand Forks 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 8)
- Fergus Falls 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0 (Sept. 8)
- Sartell-St. Stephen 12, ROCORI 0 (Sept. 8)
- St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Little Falls 1 (Sept. 8)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Park Rapids 5, Roseau 2 (Sept. 3)
- Park Rapids 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Sept. 8)
- Perham/New York Mills 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 8)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Park Rapids 123, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River 58 (Sept. 3)
- Fosston-Bagley 50, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River 44 (Sept. 8)
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.