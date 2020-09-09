Pirates blown out, 9-1, by Detroit Lakes

The last time the Crookston boys' soccer team played Detroit Lakes, in October 2019, was a hard-fought playoff battle, with the Lakers coming out on top thanks to a header in the final minute.

This latest meeting wasn't nearly as close.

Detroit Lakes (3-1) scored three goals in the first 10 minutes and didn't let up, beating the Pirates 9-1 in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday afternoon. Crookston fell to 0-3.

"They jumped on us early and got some really early goals," said Crookston head coach Lon Boike. "And that got us down a bit."

The Lakers, who had six different players find the back of the net, made it two more goals before Pirate striker Noah Kiel (Sr.) scored his — and his team's — first goal of the season in the 39th minute, off an assist by Jacob Miller (Sr.).

With the game out of hand after a 5-1 halftime deficit, Boike went to his substitutes, putting in Caden Boike (Fr.) in relief of Kaleb Thingelstad (Sr.) in net. Detroit Lakes, meanwhile, kept its starters in, and scored four more goals.

"It was good for our younger players to see some good competition tonight," Boike said.

UP NEXT: Crookston returns home on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m. to take on Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. The Comets, who beat the Pirates twice last year by a combined score of 9-0, fell to Detroit Lakes 6-0 in their season opener last Thursday.

SCORING

2:08: Blake Skaaland (Detroit Lakes) assist Hunter Zeppel

8:17: Jackson Lawrence (Detroit Lakes)

9:10: Hunter Zempel (Detroit Lakes) assist Blake Skaaland

18:38: jackson Lawrence (Detroit Lakes) assist Jackson Maasjo

32:48: Logan Johnson (Detroit Lakes) assist Tommy Fritz

38:36: Noah Kiel (Crookston) assist Jacob Miller

42:57: Jackson Lawrence (Detroit Lakes)

44:11: Tommy Fritz (Detroit Lakes)

68:10: Blake Skaaland (Detroit Lakes) assist Jackson Lawrence

69:10: Avery Young (Detroit Lakes)

GOALKEEPING

Crookston: Kaleb Thingelstad 12 saves (12 first half), Caden Boike 6 saves (6 second half)

Detroit Lakes: Braeden Wimmer 5 saves (4 first half, 1 second half)

