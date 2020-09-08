Pirates find offense again in 5-1 win over Pelican Rapids

After two consecutive 1-0 losses, Crookston girls' soccer woke up on Tuesday.

Buoyed by a balanced, efficient offense, the Pirates (2-2) blew out Pelican Rapids, 5-1, at home, bouncing back from last week's pair of defeats to Hillcrest Lutheran and Detroit Lakes.

Both teams threatened during an up-and-down, back-and-forth first five minutes, but once Crookston got going, it didn't stop. Kenze Epema (Sr.) broke the Pirates' 180-minute scoring drought, taking advantage of a Viking defender's slip outside the box to fire a hard, low shot into the left corner.

Keona Arnold (9) was next, finding the net 20 minutes into the game when Clara Meyer's (Jr.) shot banged off the crossbar. The ball shot straight down, though, and Arnold won a battle in front of the net to get a foot on it and put it in.

The Pirates' third goal was more sheer speed than anything else. Olivia Huck (Jr.) played a long ball out of the back, arched over two Pelican Rapids center backs. Cassie Solheim (Fr.) blazed between them both to win a footrace for the ball, and finished off the run with a soft chip into the upper-left corner.

Crookston struck again just minutes after intermission. Off of a rebound, Huck made a tight pass through the penalty to Epema, who finished clinically for her second goal of the game and fourth goal of the season.

In the 58th minute, Maddie Harbott (8) capped off the Pirates' offensive output with her first career varsity goal. Meyer, who got her third assist on the play, delivered a ground cross from the right side of the penalty box, and Harbott didn't miss it.

Pelican Rapids (1-2) picked up a consolation goal in the final minutes when Tatianna Wiley beat two defenders down the field and scored on a breakaway.

UP NEXT: The Pirates travel to Detroit Lakes on Thursday for a rematch with the Lakers (3-1), who won 1-0 in the teams' prior matchup on Sept. 3 in Crookston.

SCORING

5:48: Kenze Epema (Crookston), assist Clara Meyer

20:44: Keona Arnold (Crookston), assist Clara Mayer

35:30: Cassie Solheim (Crookston), assist Olivia Huck

42:14: Kenze Epema (Crookston), assist Olivia Huck

57:55: Maddie Harbott (Crookston), assist Clara Meyer

72:19: Tatianna Wiley (Pelican Rapids)

GOALKEEPING

Crookston: Reese Swanson 12 saves (5 first half, 7 second half)

Pelican Rapids: Grace Haugrud 8 saves (2 first half, 6 second half)

