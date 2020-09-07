Mark Lyczewski wins Ernote Hiller Memorial Tournament at Minakwa

Mark Lyczewski is back on top.

The Ernote Hiller Memorial Tournament veteran won his fifth tournament championship Monday, beating Jason Thompson 7 and 6 in the final round of the two-day match-play tournament. Lyczewski, who last won the Labor Day tournament in 2017, was runner-up in 2018 and a quarterfinalist in 2019.

Lyczewski earned the fourth seed in the 16-team championship flight in Saturday's qualifying. He beat Derek Martin and Minnesota Crookston golfer Brian Bekkala on Sunday, and beat top-seeded Scott Lindgren 2 and 1 in Monday morning's semifinal.

Thompson, who is from Owatonna, beat Craig Stahlecker, Rylin Petry and Eric Schultz to reach the final.

Wade Hanson beat UMC golfer Connor Humble in the consolation championship.

