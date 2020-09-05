SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section and Crookston area scores update: September 5

Times Report
Victoria Proulx

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

  • Detroit Lakes 1, Crookston 0 (Sept. 3)
  • Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (Sept. 3)
  • Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Tech 1 (Sept. 3)
  • Sartell 7, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 3)
  • Mesabi East Area 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 1 (Sept. 3)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

  • Minnewaska/Morris Area 100, Perham/New York Mills/Henning 80 (Sept. 1)
  • St. Cloud Tech 107, Bemidji 79 (Sept. 3)
  • Sartell 119, Fergus Falls 61 (Sept. 3)

