Section and Crookston area scores update: September 5

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

East Grand Forks 4, Crookston 0 (Sept. 3)

Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Sept. 3)

Detroit Lakes 6, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 3)

Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 3)

St. Cloud Tech 3, Bemidji 1 (Sept. 3)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

Detroit Lakes 1, Crookston 0 (Sept. 3)

Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (Sept. 3)

Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Tech 1 (Sept. 3)

Sartell 7, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 3)

Mesabi East Area 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 1 (Sept. 3)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Crookston 6, Perham/New York Mills 1 (Sept. 3)

Thief River Falls 6, East Grand Forks 1 (Sept. 2)

Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Roseau 3 (Sept. 2)

Staples-Motley 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 3)

Thief River Falls 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 3)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Minnewaska/Morris Area 100, Perham/New York Mills/Henning 80 (Sept. 1)

St. Cloud Tech 107, Bemidji 79 (Sept. 3)

Sartell 119, Fergus Falls 61 (Sept. 3)

