Section and Crookston area scores update: September 5
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A North
- East Grand Forks 4, Crookston 0 (Sept. 3)
- Alexandria 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Sept. 3)
- Detroit Lakes 6, Hillcrest Lutheran 0 (Sept. 3)
- Sartell 3, Fergus Falls 0 (Sept. 3)
- St. Cloud Tech 3, Bemidji 1 (Sept. 3)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A North
- Detroit Lakes 1, Crookston 0 (Sept. 3)
- Alexandria 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2 (Sept. 3)
- Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Tech 1 (Sept. 3)
- Sartell 7, Fergus Falls 1 (Sept. 3)
- Mesabi East Area 2, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 1 (Sept. 3)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Crookston 6, Perham/New York Mills 1 (Sept. 3)
- Thief River Falls 6, East Grand Forks 1 (Sept. 2)
- Wadena-Deer Creek 4, Roseau 3 (Sept. 2)
- Staples-Motley 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 3)
- Thief River Falls 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 3)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Minnewaska/Morris Area 100, Perham/New York Mills/Henning 80 (Sept. 1)
- St. Cloud Tech 107, Bemidji 79 (Sept. 3)
- Sartell 119, Fergus Falls 61 (Sept. 3)
The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.
Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.