Football, volleyball fall practices to begin Sept. 14

While there will be no high school or volleyball in the state of Minnesota this fall, teams from around the state will be allowed to hold a limited number of practices.

Between Sept. 14 and Oct. 3, the Minnesota State High School League is allowing football and volleyball teams to hold 12 practice sessions.

Crookston High School is requesting that athletes interested in football or volleyball practice sessions register by Sept. 10. The fee will be 20 percent of what the normal fee for playing a sport would be. In the spring, athletes would then pay the remaining 80 percent.

Athletes that do not participate in the practice sessions will still be allowed to play in the projected spring season, which will run from mid-March to mid-April.

