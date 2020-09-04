Crookston moves to 4-0 with road win at Perham

The Crookston girls' tennis team just keeps winning.

The Pirates traveled to Perham on Thursday for their second road contest of the season. Despite a few challenging contests, Crookston pulled out wins from No. 2 singles down and swept the doubles slots for a 6-1 win over Perham/New York Mills.

Crookston improved to 4-0.

"Most individual matches were tough throughout," said Pirate head coach Cody Brekken. "Perham has a good group of hustlers and newcomers."

No. 1 singles was Crookston's lone loss. However, Brekken said that Catherine Tiedemann played her best tennis of the year, even in a 5-7, 6-3, 9-11 defeat to Kiera Radniecki.

"(Tiedemann) gutted it out until the last point," Brekken said. "She had everyone watching from both teams for the last 20 minutes. Heartbreaking finish, but she should be proud of her play."

At No. 2 singles, Hayden Winjum dropped her first set of the season, falling 6-3 to Avery Beachy. But Winjum came back to win the second set, 6-2, and the tiebreaker.

"She started slow but kept a cool head," Brekken said. "She made her opponent frustrated by never going away."

Halle Winjum remained unbeaten at No. 3 singles, dropping just two games in the first set. At No. 4 singles, Hannah Lindemoen, who had played doubles in the Pirates' first three matches, won 6-2, 6-2. Brekken praised Lindemoen's ground strokes afterwards, and called the win a "confidence builder" for her.

Emma Osborn and Halle Bruggeman won at No. 1 doubles 6-3, 6-3, and Brekken Tull and Emma Gunderson won at No. 2 doubles 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Abby Borowicz and Macy Fee dropped the first set 6-1 but rallied to take the final two sets, 7-5 and 6-4.

"(Borowicz and Fee) battled back and hung on at the end and won a lot of high pressure points," Brekken said. "Great character-building win."

UP NEXT: Crookston is off until next Thursday, Sept. 10, when it will travel to East Grand Forks to take on the Green Wave for the second time this season.

The Pirates previously beat their rivals, 5-2, in East Grand Forks on Aug. 28.

RESULTS

No. 1 singles: Kiera Radniecki (Perham) def. Catherine Tiedemann 7-5, 3-6, 11-9

No. 2 singles: Hayden Winjum (Crookston) def. Avery Beachy 3-6, 6-2, 10-7

No. 3 singles: Halle Winjum (Crookston) def. Mallory Belka 6-2, 6-0

No. 4 singles: Hannah Lindemoen (Crookston) def. Jaden Hackel 6-2, 6-2

No. 1 doubles: Emma Osborn and Halle Bruggeman (Crookston) def. Kendra Morris and LaVonne Lindberg 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 doubles: Brekken Tull and Emma Gunderson (Crookston) def. Maggie Trites and Maya Radniecki 6-3, 6-1

No. 3 doubles: Abby Borowicz and Macy Fee (Crookston) def. Jane Gudmundson and Katie Johnson 1-6, 7-5, 6-4

