Green Wave beat Pirates, 4-0, in East Grand Forks

The Crookston boys' soccer team went on the road to take on East Grand Forks on Thursday, falling to the Green Wave by a score of 4-0.

"We had a tough time generating any offense and made a few defensive mistakes," said Pirate head coach Lon Boike.

The loss was Crookston's second straight to open the season, following a 5-0 loss to Pelican Rapids on Tuesday.

Crookston (0-2) kept rival East Grand Forks off the board for the game's first half-hour. The Green Wave, though, needed just 15 minutes to do all their damage. Hamse Ismail scored two goals before halftime, and just four minutes after the break, Imran Nur found the net. Yaya Ismail capped off the scoring with a goal in the 46th minute.

The defeat could have been worse for the Pirates, though, had it not been for senior goalkeeper Kaleb Thingelstad, who made 15 saves. "Thingelstad was fantastic in goal," Boike said.

UP NEXT: Crookston will travel to Detroit Lakes on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Lakers (2-1) beat the Pirates three times in 2019, including a playoff win in Detroit Lakes that ended Crookston's season.

SCORING

31:27: Hamse Ismail (East Grand Forks)

36:45: Hamse Ismail (East Grand Forks), assist Yaya Ismail

44:29: Imran Nur (East Grand Forks), assist Kole Chupka

46:54: Yaya Ismail (East Grand Forks), assist Hamse Ismail

GOALKEEPING

Crookston: Kaleb Thingelstad 15 saves (8 first half, 7 second half)

East Grand Forks: Cayden Clarke 2 saves (1 first half, 1 second)

