Section and Crookston area scores update: September 2

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

Pelican Rapids 5, Crookston 0 (Sept. 1)

Alexandria 1, Rocori 1 (Sept. 1)

St. Cloud Apollo 1, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 1)

Detroit Lakes 3, East Grand Forks 2 (Sept. 1)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

Hillcrest Lutheran 1, Crookston 0 (Sept. 1)

Alexandria 8, Rocori 0 (Sept. 1)

Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Apollo 1 (Sept. 1)

East Grand Forks 4, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 1)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Crookston 6, Park Rapids 1 (Sept. 1)

East Grand Forks 5, Perham/New York Mills 2 (Sept. 1)

Crosby-Ironton 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 1)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Fosston-Bagley 104, Crookston 58 (Sept. 1)

Detroit Lakes 103, Park Rapids 83 (Sept. 1)

