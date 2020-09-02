SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section and Crookston area scores update: September 2

Times Report
Pelican Rapids beat Crookston boys' soccer 5-0 on Tuesday.

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

  • Pelican Rapids 5, Crookston 0 (Sept. 1)
  • Alexandria 1, Rocori 1 (Sept. 1)
  • St. Cloud Apollo 1, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 1)
  • Detroit Lakes 3, East Grand Forks 2 (Sept. 1)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

  • Fosston-Bagley 104, Crookston 58 (Sept. 1)
  • Detroit Lakes 103, Park Rapids 83 (Sept. 1)

