Section and Crookston area scores update: September 2
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A North
- Pelican Rapids 5, Crookston 0 (Sept. 1)
- Alexandria 1, Rocori 1 (Sept. 1)
- St. Cloud Apollo 1, Bemidji 0 (Sept. 1)
- Detroit Lakes 3, East Grand Forks 2 (Sept. 1)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A North
- Hillcrest Lutheran 1, Crookston 0 (Sept. 1)
- Alexandria 8, Rocori 0 (Sept. 1)
- Bemidji 2, St. Cloud Apollo 1 (Sept. 1)
- East Grand Forks 4, Detroit Lakes 0 (Sept. 1)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Crookston 6, Park Rapids 1 (Sept. 1)
- East Grand Forks 5, Perham/New York Mills 2 (Sept. 1)
- Crosby-Ironton 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Sept. 1)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Fosston-Bagley 104, Crookston 58 (Sept. 1)
- Detroit Lakes 103, Park Rapids 83 (Sept. 1)
