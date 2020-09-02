Pirates defeated by Fosston-Bagley in first meet of season

The Crookston girls' swimming team opened its season with a 104-58 dual meet loss to Fosston-Bagley at the Crookston City Pool on Tuesday evening.

The Pirates picked up two wins on the evening, the first coming when Mackenzie Aamoth (So.) won the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:32.57. Later in the meet, Madison Hoiland (Jr.) picked up a win in the 100-meter breaststroke, finishing in 1:34.97.

Aamoth also came in second in the 100-meter backstroke at 1:29.73, while Hoiland placed second in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:13.79.

Crookston's relay team of Aamoth, Hoiland, Claire Oman (Jr.) and Victoria Proulx (Sr.) placed second in the 200-meter medley with a time of 2:38.08, just over a second behind Fosston-Bagley, and second in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:23.74.

The Pirates' other top-two varsity finish came from Oman, who finished the 400-meter freestyle in 6:23.20.

UP NEXT: Crookston travels to Grand Forks for a dual meet against Grand Forks Central on Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

CROOKSTON RESULTS

200-meter medley relay: Claire Oman, Madison Hoiland, Mackenzie Aamoth and Victoria Proulx 2:38.08 (second), Libby Salentine, Lucy Smith, Naomi Olson and Chloe Boll 3:16.56 (third)

200-meter freestyle: Naomi Olson 3:18.96 (third), Grace Meiner 4:51.81 (fourth), Victoria Proulx 4:58.76 (fifth)

200-meter medley: Claire Oman 3:25.68 (fourth)

50-meter freestyle JV: Elizabeth Helgeson 52.78 (second), Mya Bower 1:14.41 (third)

50-meter freestyle varsity: Libby Salentine 47.42 (third), Lucy Smith 1:03.15 (fourth)

100-meter butterfly: Mackenzie Aamoth 1:32.57 (first), Victoria Proulx 2:01.69 (fourth)

100-meter freestyle: Madison Hoiland 1:13.79 (second), Naomi Olson 1:13.79 (fourth), Chloe Boll 1:39.15 (fifth)

400-meter freestyle: Claire Oman 6:23.20 (second)

200-meter freestyle relay: Mackenzie Aamoth, Victoria Proulx, Claire Oman and Madison Hoiland 2:23.74 (second), Grace Meiner, Libby Salentine, Chloe Boll and Naomi Olson 3:03.01 (fourth)

100-meter backstroke JV: Elizabeth Helgeson 1:55.47 (first)

100-meter backstroke: Mackenzie Aamoth 1:29.73 (second), Libby Salentine 2:02.01 (fourth), Chloe Boll 2:02.11 (fifth)

100-meter breaststroke: Madison Hoiland 1:34.97 (first), Lucy Smith 2:22.80 (fourth), Grace Meiner 2:45.98 (fifth)

