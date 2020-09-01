Pirates drop tight one to Hillcrest Lutheran, 1-0

The result wasn't quite what the Crookston girls' soccer team wanted, but it was striking nonetheless.

Coming off a 7-2 season-opening win against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, the Pirates traveled to Fergus Falls to take on Hillcrest Lutheran Academy. The Comets went 3-0 against Crookston last season, winning by a combined score of 21-1. Things were different Tuesday afternoon, though.

Hillcrest Lutheran drew first blood in the 52nd minute and held on to win, 1-0, giving the Pirates their first loss of the season.

"Their goal was deep in the corner and wind took it top-shelf," said Crookston head coach Sarah Reese.

Unlike past defeats to the Comets, this one was competitive throughout.

Most of the play took place in the middle third of the pitch. The Pirates had opportunities to score but couldn't finish, as the Comets used a sweeper on defense to great effect.

"We switched to three forwards for the last eight minutes," Reese said. "But we didn't have enough urgency and oomph at the end."

Reese said that juniors midfielders Rylee Solheim and Clara Meyer played particularly well. Solheim excelled on defense to take away Hillcrest opportunities, while Meyer's ball control and distribution was solid throughout. Defender JoJo Wallace (8), meanwhile, consistently took time and space away from Comet attackers.

Freshman Reese Swanson made 19 saves for the Pirates. On the other end, Crookston put nine shots on goal.

UP NEXT: Crookston hosts Detroit Lakes (1-0) on Thursday at 4 p.m. The teams played once last season, with the Lakers winning 4-0 in Crookston.

