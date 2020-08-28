Section and Crookston area scores update: August 28

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Alexandria 0 (Aug. 27)

Bemidji 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Aug. 27)

Pelican Rapids 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Aug. 27)

Brainerd 3, Fergus Falls 0 (Aug. 27)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

Crookston 7, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 2 (Aug. 27)

Alexandria 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (Aug. 27)

Detroit Lakes 10, Pelican Rapids 0 (Aug. 27)

Brainerd 6, Fergus Falls 0 (Aug. 27)

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

Crookston 6, Roseau 1 (Aug. 25)

Thief River Falls 5, Perham/New York Mills 2 (Aug. 25)

Osakis 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Aug. 25)

Park Rapids 4, East Grand Forks 3 (Aug. 25)

Crosby-Ironton 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Aug. 25)

Park Rapids 6, Detroit Lakes 1 (Aug. 27)

Perham 6, Roseau 1 (Aug. 27)

Staples-Motley 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0 (Aug. 27)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

Detroit Lakes 127, Thief River Falls 55 (Aug. 27)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 117, Bemidji 64 (Aug. 27)

