SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Section and Crookston area scores update: August 28

Times Report

Boys' soccer

Section 8A North

  • Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Alexandria 0 (Aug. 27)
  • Bemidji 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Aug. 27)
  • Pelican Rapids 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Aug. 27)
  • Brainerd 3, Fergus Falls 0 (Aug. 27)

Girls' soccer

Section 8A North

Girls' tennis

Section 8A

  • Crookston 6, Roseau 1 (Aug. 25)
  • Thief River Falls 5, Perham/New York Mills 2 (Aug. 25)
  • Osakis 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Aug. 25)
  • Park Rapids 4, East Grand Forks 3 (Aug. 25)
  • Crosby-Ironton 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Aug. 25)
  • Park Rapids 6, Detroit Lakes 1 (Aug. 27)
  • Perham 6, Roseau 1 (Aug. 27)
  • Staples-Motley 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0 (Aug. 27)

Girls' swimming

Section 8A

  • Detroit Lakes 127, Thief River Falls 55 (Aug. 27)
  • Sauk Rapids-Rice 117, Bemidji 64 (Aug. 27)

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.