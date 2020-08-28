Section and Crookston area scores update: August 28
Times Report
Boys' soccer
Section 8A North
- Sartell-St. Stephen 1, Alexandria 0 (Aug. 27)
- Bemidji 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 (Aug. 27)
- Pelican Rapids 7, Detroit Lakes 0 (Aug. 27)
- Brainerd 3, Fergus Falls 0 (Aug. 27)
Girls' soccer
Section 8A North
- Crookston 7, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Cass Lake-Bena 2 (Aug. 27)
- Alexandria 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (Aug. 27)
- Detroit Lakes 10, Pelican Rapids 0 (Aug. 27)
- Brainerd 6, Fergus Falls 0 (Aug. 27)
Girls' tennis
Section 8A
- Crookston 6, Roseau 1 (Aug. 25)
- Thief River Falls 5, Perham/New York Mills 2 (Aug. 25)
- Osakis 7, Parkers Prairie 0 (Aug. 25)
- Park Rapids 4, East Grand Forks 3 (Aug. 25)
- Crosby-Ironton 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3 (Aug. 25)
- Park Rapids 6, Detroit Lakes 1 (Aug. 27)
- Perham 6, Roseau 1 (Aug. 27)
- Staples-Motley 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0 (Aug. 27)
Girls' swimming
Section 8A
- Detroit Lakes 127, Thief River Falls 55 (Aug. 27)
- Sauk Rapids-Rice 117, Bemidji 64 (Aug. 27)
