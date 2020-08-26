Crookston wrestling holds end-of-season banquet

Times Report

The Crookston wrestling team wasn't able to hold its end-of-season banquet at its normal time due to COVID-19, but it finally got to make it up this past weekend.

On Sunday night, the Pirates celebrated their 2019-20 season outside the Snow Sled Inn in Gentilly in a socially distanced affair. Awards were given out and all-conference and all-state honorees were recognized.

While Crookston's team season ended with a Section 8A quarterfinal loss to Fosston-Bagley, the Pirates had a banner year on the individual side, sending five wrestlers to the state championships — their most since 2011.

TEAM AWARDS

Wrestlers of the Year: Ethan Boll and Zach Brown

Most Dominant Wrestler: Zach Brown (averaged 3.11 points per match)

Most Improved: Hunter Knutson

Most Pins: Cameron Weiland (28, which tied a school record)

Rookie of the Year: Carter Coauette

Rod Hanson Most Dedicated: Ethan Bowman

MILESTONES

New members of the 50-win club: Ethan Bowman (66), Braxton Volker (53)

75-win club: Ethan Boll (85), Nolan Dans (85)

100-win club: Cameron Weiland (102)

125-win club: Zach Brown (137, 10th all-time for Crookston)

CONFERENCE AND STATE AWARDS

All-North Star Conference: Ethan Boll, Ethan Bowman, Zach Brown, Carter Coauette, Hunter Knutson, Braxton Volker (1st-3rd at section championship)

All-North Star Conference Honorable Mention: Nolan Dans, Cameron Weiland (4th-6th at section championship)

All-State: Ethan Boll and Zach Brown (6th and 5th at state, respectively)

