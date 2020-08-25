Girls' tennis: Pirates cruise past Roseau, 6-1

The Crookston girls' tennis team beat Roseau, 6-1, at home Tuesday afternoon in its season opener.

The Pirates were dominant in singles play, dropping just two of 50 games played while winning all four matches.

The Rams were more competitive in doubles, winning at the No. 1 spot for their only point of the day. Crookston, though, battled to take the remaining two doubles points.

Crookston (1-0) returns to competition this Friday against East Grand Forks at home.

RESULTS