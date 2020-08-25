Girls' tennis: Pirates cruise past Roseau, 6-1
Jacob Shames
Crookston Times
The Crookston girls' tennis team beat Roseau, 6-1, at home Tuesday afternoon in its season opener.
The Pirates were dominant in singles play, dropping just two of 50 games played while winning all four matches.
The Rams were more competitive in doubles, winning at the No. 1 spot for their only point of the day. Crookston, though, battled to take the remaining two doubles points.
Crookston (1-0) returns to competition this Friday against East Grand Forks at home.
RESULTS
- No. 1 singles: Catherine Tiedemann (Crookston) beat Haylee Bennett (Roseau) 6-0, 6-0
- No. 2 singles: Hayden Winjum (Crookston) beat Maddy Verbout (Roseau) 6-1, 6-0
- No. 3 singles: Halle Winjum (Crookston) beat Ella Trangsrud (Roseau) 6-1, 6-0
- No. 4 singles: Emma Osborn (Crookston) beat Savannah Byfuglien (Roseau) 6-0, 6-0
- No. 1 doubles: Kiersten Flaig and Lindsay McFarlane (Roseau) beat Emma Gunderson and Hannah Lindemoen (Crookston) 6-0, 6-3
- No. 2 doubles: Halle Bruggeman and Brekken Tull (Crookston) beat Julia Braaten and Masynn Janicke (Roseau) 7-6, 6-1
- No. 3 doubles: Abby Borowicz and Macy Fee (Crookston) beat Jessie Danielson and Erin Brandt (Roseau) 6-2, 6-3