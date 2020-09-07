Letter: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz deserves to be treated fairly

Corene Everett, Crookston

I am writing because I feel that Governor Walz was grossly misrepresented in a recent letter to the editor.

When Governor Walz was elected, I knew that his experience and wisdom would be an asset to our Minnesota leadership. He brought to his job the experience of being a high school social studies teacher for 20 years, serving 24 years in the Army National Guard, and being one of the first government-approved groups of American teachers to work in Chinese high schools in 1989-1990. Little did we know how much we would need someone with his expertise to guide us through these challenging times.

In March, he carefully studied data from schools in the US and overseas when deciding whether or not to close schools. When Minneapolis needed more support during the George Floyd protests, he called on the national guard rather than immediately talking about the use of federal troops as Trump did. Learning that COVID-19 is more of a danger indoors, he allowed us to play golf, go camping, fish, hike and bicycle. If churches wanted to try to reopen safely, he gave them the freedom to try. Given the success of masks at preventing the spread of COVID-19, he issued a mandate to protect us all.

As to a recent writers' criticism that he may have not have truly "seen" his constituents in NW Minnesota, he in April 2018 visited my daughter's social studies classroom at CHS along with other visits to Washington School. According to the Crookston Times, after his election, he visited Crookston again in December 2018 speaking to a standing-room only crowd at Cofe for 90 minutes, taking notes about what his constituents wanted in their state government. He specifically toured Minnesota to learn what everyone wanted his administration and legislature to accomplish, as well as getting input on what state agencies could do for each area of the state.

Even if you are not a Democrat, I ask that you look at Governor Walz fairly and do your part to be a good citizen of Minnesota.