Letter writer sounds off on COVID-19 precautions, Gov. Walz

Jennifer Peterson-Ross, Crookston

Opinion duly noted! Truly wish my kids didn't have to be privy to any of this. The stats are in on this NON virus, yet the kids school year was disrupted last year. Their entire summer. Look at what they are being subjected to this school year. Masks. Partitions. Social distancing. I despise these words. The canceling of sporting events. These that I've mentioned are nothing compared to the over throw of our country that they are being privy to.

Is the Billboard gross? I suppose. Has it carried an important message loud and clear? Yes! Does tyrant Walz now know his constituents in Northern MN aren't just a bunch of Rocks and Cows? Yes! Has tyrant Walz caused mom and pop businesses to close? Destroying family incomes and quite potentially the fabric of families. YES! Has he taken the legislative process and made a complete mockery of it? ABSOLUTELY!

The citizens who vote others in so their voice can be heard have been completely silenced. These billboards are the least of concern for what our kids have in their future, if someone doesn't pull their heads out of you know where. That goes for you as a voter. If you love America and you aren't in the loop as to what is about to happen, you better figure it out quick!

I am very sorry our kids have to be experiencing this. Who would have EVER thought.... here in America.