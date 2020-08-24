Letter to the Editor - Thanks for making WLN event a success

Terri Heggie, Crookston Chamber director on behalf

The Women's Leadership Network Committee

The Women's Leadership Network of Crookston held "Lead like a Women" featuring Dr. Brenda Mack on August 12th at the Crookston Eagles Club.

The event also featured "pretty prizes" BINGO and was a great success.

The Women's Leadership Network would like to thank everyone who contributed to this wonderful event, especially Dr. Brenda Mack. Donations from: Crookston Floral, Eagles Club, RIverView, Real Good Bath and Body, WLN Committee members, 2nd St. Boutique & Erickson’s Embroidery.

Terri Heggie

Crookston Chamber executive director

On behalf of the Women’s Leadership Network Committee