LETTERS

Letter to the Editor - Thanks for making WLN event a success

Terri Heggie, Crookston Chamber director on behalf
The Women's Leadership Network Committee
Women's Leadership Network Committee members pictured left to right at the Crookston Eagles are Kelsey Engelstad, Anna Peterson, Ashley Melsa, Terri Heggie, Annie Aubol and Carrie Bergquist.

    The Women's Leadership Network of Crookston held "Lead like a Women" featuring Dr. Brenda Mack on August 12th at the Crookston Eagles Club.  

    The event also featured "pretty prizes" BINGO and was a great success.  

    The Women's Leadership Network would like to thank everyone who contributed to this wonderful event, especially Dr. Brenda Mack.  Donations from: Crookston Floral, Eagles Club, RIverView, Real Good Bath and Body, WLN Committee members, 2nd St. Boutique & Erickson’s Embroidery.

Terri Heggie

Crookston Chamber executive director

On behalf of the Women’s Leadership Network Committee

