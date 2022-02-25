Superintendent Olson: School zones at Highland and Crookston High School

Superintendent Jeremy Olson

I am writing this communication to ask once again for your help in keeping our kids safe as they travel to and from school. This Fall I asked for your help in ensuring safety around our school buses and I am happy to report that people have been using caution around our buses. We have seen far fewer stop arm violations this year compared with previous years. I want to thank our community for stepping up in a big way to keep our kids safe. As part of this focus on school safety, I also wanted to communicate about the school zones that have been established at Highland Elementary School and Crookston High School. A school zone has been established in front of Crookston High School on Fisher Avenue from just east of the railroad tracks to Ag Country Farm Credit Services. The speed between these points is reduced to 25 mph when students are present. A school zone also exists on Central Ave. directly in front of Highland Elementary School and this speed zone is 15 mph when students are present.

While these speed zones are in existence or have been newly established they are not very visible and leave drivers uncertain about exactly when the speed zone is enforceable. Crookston Police Department, Crookston Public Schools, and the City of Crookston recently met about how to more clearly communicate to drivers when these speed zones are enforceable as the language when students are present is vague. Does that mean when a student is in the roadway or when you can see a student on school grounds? In essence it means when students are coming and going from school. We have met and are looking into signage that would better inform drivers when these speed zones need to be adhered to. We are looking into signs with flashers that would state “when lights are flashing” to communicate to drivers that a slower speed is warranted. We are exploring this option and do not yet know when or if these new signs will be in place. While we wait, we are asking drivers to follow the school zones during the following times:

Highland Elementary School: In the morning from 7:30am-8:15am and in the afternoon from 2:45pm-3:15pm

Crookston High School: In the morning from 7:45am-8:25am and in the afternoon from 3:10pm-3:45pm.

These times correspond with when students are arriving and departing from school and we are asking drivers to slow down to the school zone speeds to keep our kids safe. This will be especially true as the weather warms up in the next few months as more students will be walking or biking. We know that slowing down traffic is important for pedestrian safety; therefore, we are asking for your help during these critical times of the day.

I want to thank the City of Crookston and the Crookston Police Department for their partnership with the school as we continue to look for ways to improve safety. I will keep you informed as we progress along this path to create more student safety around our schools. Please remember to drive slowly when in school zones and watch for students who may be walking or biking to school. Thank you for prioritizing the safety of our students! Go Pirates!