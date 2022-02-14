$22,000 Raised for Agassiz ELC through Giving Hearts Day

Agassiz Environmental Learning Center

“It truly was heart-warming to see the donations coming in to support helping get kids outdoors,” said Agassiz ELC Executive Director Wayne Goeken. A total of $22,000 was raised from 73 donors in Agassiz ELC’s first time involvement with the Giving Hearts Day program.

“Donations were coming in every hour throughout the final day of Giving Hearts Day on Feb. 10th,” said Goeken. “The majority came from Fertile, but donors gave from all our nearby neighboring communities plus many donations from Crookston, Grand Forks, and Fargo.”

The focus of the fund drive was to help get more kids outdoors to discover the wonders of nature through the youth programs that the AELC provides at the Fertile Sand Hills. This funding will allow the AELC to hire staff to work with school groups to help guide their outdoor explorations.

Goeken noted, “We couldn’t have done this without the generous support of so many who believe in this effort to get kids outdoors. Most sincerely, thank you to one and all.”