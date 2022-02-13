Klemek Minnesota Outdoors: Leave It To Beavers

Blane Klemek

Submitted

What do beavers do in the wintertime? This amazing creature, as busy as they become when lakes, ponds, and rivers are ice-free, all but disappear from our view during the long cold winter months. Living below the ice inside mud and stick lodges, beavers go about their lives out of sight and out of mind until we see them again come spring.

There are two creatures on the planet that actively and significantly alter their environments to suit their own needs. Indeed, we human beings are one and the American beaver is the other. Through their remarkable skills in felling trees and building strong dams and lodges out of mud and sticks, beavers create deep ponds that flood large over-land areas where they can carry out their lives.

Late last summer while exploring near the upper reaches of LaSalle Creek where it flows north out of LaSalle Lake and into the La Salle Lake Scientific and Natural Area on its way to the confluence of the Mississippi River, I quickly discovered that water was abnormally high given the drought conditions at the time. My mind immediately thought of beavers, and sure enough as I hiked closer to the creek, water became deeper and deeper.

Emerging from a grove of white cedar trees and willows, I came upon an impressive sight: a large pond on the upstream side of a massive beaver dam that stretched across a wide expanse of creek bottom. Freshly built, the dam shone brightly of debarked sticks not yet weathered by sun and years. Fresh mud, spread everywhere throughout the length of the dam that had been repeatedly dredged from the bottom of the creek and meticulously pushed into place by the resident beavers, reminded me of the work of skilled brick layers.

While the creek continued to flow peacefully northward on the downstream side of the dam, unchanged in its normal width and volume capacity, it was an altogether different story on the upstream side of the dam. A pond the size of a football field, maybe larger, flooded the bottomlands of LaSalle Creek the likes of which I’ve never witnessed. And along the far side of the pond was a stately mud-and-stick beaver lodge that rose above the pond like a watchtower over a city.

The beauty of a beaver pond is in the eyes of the beholder. Surely, it’s a work of art and skill by an unlikely source. For to gaze upon a beaver dam that holds back acre-feet of water and its unrelenting forces, is to see Mother Nature at its finest. Beavers, rodents they are, build such structures without tools or opposable thumbs. Remarkable to say the least.

Aside from the impressive dams that beavers construct to retain water that they require for their survival, the lodges, too, are unique and elaborate in design. The inside chamber may be as wide as eight feet, as high as three feet, and is lined with soft vegetative materials like grass and woodchips.

And depending also in the structure’s design, the entrances may differ as well. Some are straight up and through the floor of the lodge, whereas other lodges are entered through gradually sloped entrance holes. Still, too, other lodges are “bank dens”, in that the lodge is built along the embankment of a river or lake and is entered from beaver “runs” underneath the lodge from the water.

Beavers are especially active in the autumn months as they prepare for winter. Branches from felled trees and shrubs are carried near to their lodge where they are stored underwater. Called “food rafts”, beavers cache these sub-surface food items for consuming throughout the winter. When a meal is needed the beaver simply exits the lodge, swims below the ice to its food raft, and carries back with them something to eat inside the warm and cozy lodge. Once there, the beaver holds the branch in its front paws like you and I would hold a cob-of-corn as they contentedly eat the nutritious bark and cambium layers.

So, leave it to beavers to do all the work while providing untold benefits to scores of other creatures. As waterfowl, fish, ospreys, eagles, and many other species of wildlife take advantage of what the humble beaver creates, we, too, can appreciate beavers and their creations as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.