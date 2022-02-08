A Day in the Life of a Sports Editor

In my first four months as Sports Editor for the Times, I’ve been on a whirlwind of a journey. I’ve gotten to know so many athletes and their families, who have been nothing but welcoming; traveled to watch our Pirates in action; including a trip to Minneapolis for the tennis team’s run to State; and captured historic moments in Crookston’s sports history like girls’ hockey season-opening win over Thief River Falls.

As just one person, I’ve found myself split in many directions every night. Just this weekend, I started my Saturday morning with a trip to Fertile for wrestling’s appearance in the Northwest Tournament. I hustled back to Crookston Sports Center for girls’ hockey against Devils Lake. While taking pictures of the Pirates, I listened to the UMC softball stream through my ear buds. After a short lunch break, I headed to Lysaker gym for a UMC basketball doubleheader. My night was spent uploading photos and writing recaps.

Unfortunately, I can’t be at every game, even though I’d like to be. (If anyone has a cloning machine, though, let me know! I sure could use it.) I’ve missed big moments this season like dance’s first placement in 21 years, boys’ hockey’s first win of the season where Jack Doda scored a hat trick and girls’ basketball’s upset over Fergus Falls in the Holiday Classic.

With that being said, I do my best to represent our athletes accurately. I reference various sources for statistics and recaps when I can’t attend a game in person. In doing so, I have found that there are inconsistencies between them all. When this is the case, I default to statistics that coaches give me, whether that be a scoresheet, Hudl summary or email update.

I want to continue giving you my best, and I feel this is the way to do it. I look forward to all the memories to come, as the sports seasons keep rolling. Thank you for your support in liking and sharing social media posts, reading the paper and giving me compliments in person. It’s been a wonderful four months.