Bengtson Column: Minne-ventures in Rochester

Rochester - Mayo Clinic Hospital and its rich historic buildings

Rochester is a wonderful place to travel to and there’s so much more to see than the one thing the city is most known for, though that one thing is a thing of beauty and wonder inside and out. Mayo Clinic offers award-winning care and was, again, named “Best Hospital” in 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report, but the art and history surrounding Mayo is something to appreciate. They offer a guided art and architecture tour and self-guided art tour to view the many donated and commissioned works displayed at the downtown campus, plus the buildings themselves have rich narratives.

• The Plummer Building is a 1928 national historic landmark that is a focal point of Rochester’s skyline and has a beautiful bell tower that’s lit at night. The gargoyles, creatures that “protect” the building, towards the top of the tower and the exterior caricature images are what first caught my eye. Each one has a story and represent and reflect the building’s history. Next time you walk by, look up. Plus, Plummer has a 56-bell carillon that surrounds downtown with the gift of music. There was even a big “to-do” about the carillon in the summer of 2021 with state and national news picking up the story. Inside the Plummer Building features marble from around the world and one passerby told me that they would never be able to build another building like it because of the cost and amount of high-end features. Full disclosure: I was unable to actually get inside the Plummer Building due to COVID protocols, but it is definitely on my Rochester bucket list for our next trip.

• Saint Marys was a joint project between the Sisters of Saint Francis and the Mayo brothers and their father in 1889, and has a chapel that looks like something that can only be seen in Europe or in movies. It’s a place we never expected to have to stay at for as long as we did, but like the other Mayo properties in Rochester, it has a pleasant campus. It’s surrounded by restaurants like the Canadian Honker (cheese curds+Bunnie’s coconut cake=magic), Salad Brothers (taco salad/caesar salad+beer cheese soup=magic), and Fiddlehead Coffee (unique drinks+powerful amounts of caffeine=magic) that keep its out-of-town guests happy, plus Saint Marys’ courtyard in the center of the main hospital is the perfect place for a needed escape if only just to watch the fountain or play a game of rock checkers. The modern decor inside the renovated areas of the Mary Brigh portion of the building, especially in its pediatric resting and activity areas, don bright colorful scenes from nature - both land and water. The stained glass dome covering the main entrance of Saint Marys is the thing to see though, especially at night. Picture a striking rainbow surrounded horizon with the sun setting over a lush landscape. And speaking of sunsets, the glowing ombre view out of patient windows on the west side in the evening gives you just the right amount of calm and reassurance that tomorrow is another day.

• The main Mayo and Gonda buildings, completed in 1955 and 2001 respectively, centrally located downtown are where most new and returning patients and their caregivers visit, and just walking in the front doors to the Mayo Clinic lobby does not disappoint. The massive grand entrance shines bright with floor-to-ceiling windows introducing Gonda’s gorgeous atrium which is a peaceful place to sit outdoors especially in the spring surrounded by tulips. Donated and commissioned art are scattered throughout including pieces by Andy Warhol and Paul Granlund, plus the 6,500-pound statue “Man and Freedom” by Yugoslavian sculptor Ivan Meštrović hangs in the atrium connecting the Mayo and Gonda buildings and it’s hard to ignore in an obvious way. On the 16th floor of Mayo in the pediatric care areas the vibrant and inviting nature-inspired art on the walls and ceiling bring a sense of calm especially to younger visitors. There are images of animals in trees, in the grass and flying through the air; there are mandala-like leaf coverings over the lights on the ceiling and colorful tiles of drawings created by preschool and elementary age artists line the entrance to the wing.

There’s a healing aspect to all the art and gathering spaces available around Mayo in Rochester, and the way each building and campus were designed for patient and staff ease of movement and amenities, and how everything seems so connected is part of that too. Learning where to go if you’re there for appointments or procedures is part of the education, but education can be fun. When someone tells you to go to the underground corridor to get from Gonda to Charlton, you’ll find Warhol’s “Endangered Species” artwork along the way. When your GPS tells you there’s a Bruegger’s Bagels somewhere nearby you quickly find out there’s a miles-long underground walkway (subway) with a whole world of shopping and dining. We’ll leave that for another column.