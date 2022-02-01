UMN Crookston: Welcome to the second half of this unusual school year

Michelle Christopherson

UMN Crookston

Greetings from the University of Minnesota Crookston, and welcome to the second half of this unusual school year. We have welcomed new students; international and domestic, who arrived on campus in early January and the Golden Eagle athletic events and activities continue to keep many of us entertained and busy.

Campus leadership continues to engage in a variety of efforts to increase enrollment, carve out strategies to become an Association of Public and Land Grant University (APLU) Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) designated campus while fulfilling the region with economic development innovation through the collaborative efforts of the Small Business Development Center and our partnership with the Northwest Minnesota Foundation. This IEP designation is prestigious among land grant institutions and puts us on the path of upgrading our Carnegie classification to an engaged campus. UMN President Joan Gabel has set a goal of having all five campuses receive this designation by 2025 as it is one of the University of Minnesota’s strategic initiatives.

It's Black History month, Ag Arama concluded last weekend and we have a lot of winter athletic games going on, and spring sports are beginning to practice. Baseball and softball just started their spring season and our Golf teams will be underway soon enough. If you are interested in joining the blood drive on campus next week, register here for February 7, use the code: UMC. You can find all campus activities on https://events.crk.umn.edu/.

Each day we gain a little more daylight. If you ask anyone in my family they will tell you I am a sun seeker, cold or hot. I am a little nutty that way. I am told others feel the same but February used to be my most dreaded month, albeit a mere twenty-eight days (except during Leap Year), but typically the one month that just drags on through the below zero temperatures. So over the last eighteen months, particularly due to the pandemic, I have carved out a bit of time for myself, to get out and embrace the season. Who knew that a brisk walk in the crisp, fresh air is just the kick I needed to enjoy and appreciate each season. If you are looking for something fun, check out Ice Buster Daze with two days of events including the 19th annual ice fishing tournament on the Red Lake River.

Speaking of sun, Chancellor Mary and our Alumni & Development team travels to Mesa, Arizona February 18 and 19 for the 2022 Arizona Alumni Social. Spring Break arrives March 13 and graduation is set for May 7. These next 90 days are going to fly by so consider joining us for a hockey, basketball, or tennis match. The Golden Eagle Hockey team now sits in third place behind the University of Minnesota and St. Cloud State University. Minnesota Crookston is ranked 20 in the ACHA Central Region rankings. Everything Golden Athletics can be found here, let me know if you would like a complimentary game pass, we’d love to host you.

Get outside, embrace the season and happy Lunar New Year. It is the year of the Tiger.

Michelle Christopherson - Director of Outreach & Engagement