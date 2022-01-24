Ask a Trooper: Steering wheel cover?

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Minnesota State Patrol

Question: It’s so cold in the winter, I am thinking about getting one of those fuzzy steering wheel covers. I think they will help keep my hands warm while driving. But my question is, are they legal?

Answer: Steering wheel covers are legal. A quick reminder though - it’s always the driver’s responsibility to keep control of the vehicle at all times, even if the steering wheel cover becomes loose. Every driver is responsible for knowing the actual and potential hazards on the highway and using due care in operating a vehicle. This includes on snow, ice, slush, frost, wet roads or any type of conditions.

