Willhite: Remembering MLK III visit to Crookston

Gary Willhite

Submitted

Since I retired from U of Minnesota, I have been focusing on some fond memories..this clipping from the Crookston Times in January 1996 of Martin Luther King III visit....is certainly one.

He was a speaker on our campus on a minus -22 degree evening. I thought perhaps the thermometer would assist him to remember his visit to Northern Minnesota. He stated he had a perfect location in his Atlanta back yard....wonder if he still has this reminder?

The Nation and the World will observe his Father's birthday and Dream on January 17.