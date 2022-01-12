Letter: Make every state count in presidential elections

Addison Scufsa - Students for a Conservative Voice

Submitted

Most Americans understand from a young age the fairness of one person, one vote. It’s one of the foundational principles of American democracy, so we learn it at school, and we hear it at home.

Yet currently we have a system for choosing the president that doesn’t follow this fundamental principle. Specifically, the state-based, winner-take-all method of allocating Electoral College votes creates a situation where some people’s votes are worth much more than others.

All you have to do is look at the state-by-state campaign spending to see that the votes from non-battleground states are worth virtually nothing, while votes from battleground states like Florida and Pennsylvania are worth a mint! Ultimately, battleground voters wield out-sized influence with the President.

The National Popular Vote for president would eliminate this problem and put voters in every state on equal footing—the way it should be. Check out www.nationalpopularvote.com for more analysis.

Thank you,

Addison Scufsa

Minnesota Republic Business Manager

Students for a Conservative Voice

Minneapolis MN