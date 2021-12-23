Hospice of the RRV offers free virtual 'Finding Joy Amid Grief' class for adults

Hospice of the Red River Valley

Hospice of the Red River Valley offers monthly grief support classes and workshops in 2022. Most classes are held virtually, with select classes offered in person only. All classes are free and open to the community. Our grief classes offer attendees a safe, supportive environment for learning about their grief and talking with others who have experienced a loss through death.

The Finding Joy Amid Grief class will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This class will help grieving individuals learn how to embrace moments of joy again. Participants will discover the importance of self-care and self-discovery while grieving. The session will help people explore their ability to choose their own path through the grief process.

Registration is required by Jan. 5. The class is free and open to the public; offered virtually. Register for classes online at www.bit.ly/griefclassregistration, or call (800) 237-4629 and ask for the grief support department. View the complete list of monthly classes at: http://bit.ly/monthlygriefclasses.

About Hospice of the Red River Valley

In 1981, Hospice of the Red River Valley was founded on the fundamental belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality end-of-life care. We fulfill our nonprofit mission by providing medical, emotional, personal and spiritual care, as well as grief support to our patients, their families and caregivers during a tender time in life. Our staff helps those we serve experience more meaningful moments through exceptional hospice care, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, wherever a patient calls home. Spread across more than 40,000 square miles in North Dakota and Minnesota, Hospice of the Red River Valley offers round-the-clock availability via phone, prompt response times and same-day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact us anytime at 800-237-4629 or hrrv.org.